Auburn Opener Sees Emotional Home Run, Steller Pitching Debut
The Auburn Tigers defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 4-1 in the first of a three-game series at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. The Friday matchup between the Tigers and Crusaders saw the left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher take on the Holy Cross’ right-handed pitcher Danny Macchiarola. Auburn Tigers’ right-handed pitcher, Cam Tilly, was credited with the win.
Pitching Shows Early Hope of Improvement
The Tigers struggled all around last year. They didn’t have strong pitching, having the second-worst ERA in the SEC (5.94). In this game, while only one game, they may already be improving on that. Fisher pitched 3 1/3 innings allowing no hits while striking out five and walking three. He had half of the team’s 10 strikeouts in the evening.
The success of the pitching continued past Fisher. They also managed to keep the Holy Cross bats quiet. Sure, it is Holy Cross, but improvement is improvement. Both Tully and Tigers’ closer who went three innings, Carson Myers made up for the other five strikeouts. The three pitchers allowed only two hits all night. The real test will be to see if Auburn can do this again tomorrow.
Belyeu Hits Emotional Solo Shot
Tigers’ center fielder Cade Belyeu lost his mother earlier today. After receiving the news early in the morning, he told Auburn head coach Butch Thompson that he wanted to play, and play he did.
“One of the most inspiring things I have seen in 32 years,” head coach Butch Thompson said of Belyeu’s performance. “That is the story line of this ball game, regardless of outcome or result. Staci wanted her son to play. I didn’t know how it would go, but he played an amazing game. It was pretty incredible.”
After hitting a single early in the game, Belyeu stepped up the plate. It was no surprise what came next. The Tigers’ center fielder hit the game’s only home run. Belyeu was half-mobbed by his team when he returned to the dugout.
Playing for the first time in the newly-renovated Plainsman Park, a record 5,718 members of the Auburn Family entered the gates to take in Opening Day on The Plains.
“Just absolutely incredible,” Thompson added of the atmosphere. “If you build it, they'll come type concept, and that looked amazing over the wall. Our fans, I think that's an environment that you know has taken almost a decade to try to get in motion, and you've done all these little pieces along the way, but something came into full circle tonight that was pretty special.”
The Tigers will take on the Crusaders for game two of the series in Plainsman Park at 6 p.m. CST. The expected starters are the Tigers’ right-handed pitcher Samuel Dutton vs right-handed pitcher Sean Scanlon.