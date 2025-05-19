Auburn's Success Brings Individual Recognition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Six Auburn Tigers baseball players earned All-Southeastern Conference honors as announced by the league office Monday, tied for the second most all-conference representatives in program history.
Auburn finished the regular season 38-17 and was in the top 10 most of the season.
Ike Irish was named a First Team All-SEC outfielder, while Samuel Dutton and Chris Rembert earned Second Team All-SEC honors as a starting pitcher and second baseman, respectively. Rembert was joined by Chase Fralick and Bub Terrell on the SEC All-Freshman Team, and Eric Guevara earned SEC All-Defensive Team honors at third base.
Irish becomes Auburn’s first two-time First Team All-SEC honoree since associate head coach Gabe Gross in 2000-01. The junior outfielder, who was also named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award, finished the conference season ranked second in the league in average (.398), on-base percentage (.480), slugging percentage (.852), home runs (13) and total bases (92) in conference play.
Despite missing the first weekend of the SEC season, he also ranked top five in runs (38) and hits (43). Irish’s 13 home runs in SEC play were the most by an Auburn player since Josh Etheredge also hit 13 home runs in 1997, and 12 of his home runs came on the road.
As the lone member of the starting rotation to pitch in all 14 series, Dutton becomes Auburn’s first starting pitcher to earn All-SEC honors since Casey Mize in 2018. The Southside, Ala. native turned in a 3.58 ERA and led the team with six wins and 89 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched, ranking in the top 10 for the majority of the season in all three categories.
He turned in a team-high six quality starts, including four such starts in five appearances from Apr. 4-May 2. In those five starts, the senior right-hander went 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA with 36 strikeouts and five walks in 31.1 innings pitched.
Rembert is Auburn’s first true freshman to earn All-SEC first or second team honors since Hunter Morris in 2008 and is one of two freshmen position players to receive the recognition this season. The Pensacola, Fla. native leads the team with a .355 average and .485 on-base percentage, good for the eighth and third highest mark in the league and the best among SEC freshmen.
In league games only, Rembert led the SEC with a .485 on-base percentage and ranked third with a .376 average. Over the last 15 games, he is hitting .462 with a .545 on-base percentage, totaling 22 runs, 30 hits, six doubles, six home runs, and 19 RBI.
Fralick and Terrell joined Rembert as All-Freshman Team honorees, giving Auburn the most in the league. Fralick finished the regular season third on the team with a .344 average while ranking tied for second in doubles (14), third in hits (65), and fifth in RBI (39).
His numbers stayed consistent in SEC play as he hit .343 with a .434 on-base percentage and totaled 35 hits in 29 games. Fralick started behind the plate in 27 of 30 league games, and all 17 SEC wins came with him behind the plate. The freshman backstop teamed up with his pitchers to call their own game all season long.
Terrell played in 51 games and made 43 starts in the outfield and one as the designated hitter during the regular season. He registered a .287 average and ranked tied with Fralick for second on the team with 14 doubles. The Alabaster, Ala. native totaled 35 runs, 52 hits, including five home runs and 33 RBI while turning in a .985 fielding percentage and an assist in the outfield. In 28 league games, Terrell hit .252 with 18 runs, 26 hits, seven doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI.
Guevara held down the hot corner in 29 games this season and committed just two errors in 62 chances. He was a big reason the Tigers rank fourth in the league and ninth in the country with a .981 fielding percentage and are tied for the league lead with 45 double plays.
No. 7 Auburn (38-17, 17-13 SEC) starts the SEC Tournament Wednesday night, playing the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Mississippi State (34-20, 15-15 SEC) and Texas A&M (28-25, 11-19 SEC).