No. 6 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns - SEC Baseball Preview
AUSTIN, Texas – No. 6 Auburn (27-10, 9-6 SEC) readies for its fourth straight top-10 opponent with a three-game series at No. 1 Texas (30-5, 13-2 SEC) Thursday through Saturday in Austin, Texas.
First pitches at UFCU Disch-Falk Field as scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m.
“A busy week got off to a good start last night,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We’re getting to play the No. 1 team in America. I’m just so impressed with Texas. I keep giving characteristics of teams we’ve played, and for Texas this is every bit of the same pitching staff as LSU. I’m overly impressed with the depth and ability of the pitching staff. This is probably the most sound team we’ve played from a preparation standpoint.”
The games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM. They will also be streamed digitally on ESPN+.
PROBABLE STARTERS
Thursday – Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.34) vs. Sr. LHP Jared Spencer (4-1, 3.08)
Friday – Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (1-0, 3.91) vs. R-Jr. LHP Luke Harrison (2-0, 2.92)
Saturday – Fr. RHP Andreas Alvarez (1-0, 6.43) vs. Jr. RHP Ruger Riojas (7-1, 3.35)
QUICK HITTERS
Auburn enters the weekend riding a six-game winning streak, the second longest streak in the SEC, and is coming off its first sweep of LSU since 1988.
The Tigers 9-6 record halfway through SEC play is the program’s best since going 10-5 in 2017.
The team is 12-6 against ranked teams this season, including 4-4 on the road.
Auburn has won back-to-back one-run games and is 8-2 in such contests this season.
After this weekend, 19 of the last 23 games will have been played against ranked teams, including 12 games against the top 10 and nine against top-three teams.
The pitching staff has posted a 2.25 ERA and has held the opponent to a .159 average against in the last four games.
Starting pitchers have turned in a 0.43 ERA and .123 average against during the span.
The team has outhit its opponent by more than 100 points each of the last two weekends.
This weekend marks the first time Auburn and Texas have met since 1995.
The Tigers hold a 2-0-1 record in the series and have never played in Austin.
SCOUTING THE LONGHORNS
Texas enters the weekend with a 30-5 overall record and is a league-best 13-2 in SEC play. The Longhorns have won every series they have played this season.
Offensively, Texas is hitting .287 as a team and has scored 261 runs on 342 hits, including 89 doubles and 55 home runs. Sophomore infielder Ethan Mendoza leads the team with a .363 average, while sophomore outfielder Will Gasparino is tied for the team lead with 11 home runs and has driven in 42, tied for the 10th most in the league.
On the mound, the Longhorns have a 2.97 team ERA, good for second best in the country, and lead the conference by a full point with a 3.20 ERA in league play. The pitching staff has struck out 326 batters with 120 walks in 311.2 innings.