Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power ranking

Auburn dominated the competition in their regional, scoring 51 runs in the three games they played.

This would lead many to believe that the Tigers would skyrocket to near the top of the super regional team rankings.

This turned out to not be correct, though, as Auburn landed at the number ten spot.

Usually, when you hear the term power rankings, it leads you to believe it is based on recent performance. Auburn would have been a lot higher than ten on the list if that were the case.

There are a few teams ranked higher than Auburn, like Louisville and North Carolina, that struggled to make it out of their regional.

Hopefully, the team can use these rankings to fuel the fire as they prepare to head to Corvallis for a three-game set with the Oregon State Beavers.

The Auburn baseball team has been doubted all season long, but they haven't let that stop them from getting where they are now.

Let's look at the full 16-team rankings of the super regional round.

16. UConn © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 15. Oklahoma © Brad McClenny/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK 14. Notre Dame © Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports 13. ECU © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC 12. Southern Miss © Susan Broadbridge/Hattiesburg American / USA TODAY NETWORK 11. Texas A&M © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Auburn © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 9. North Carolina © James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports 8. Arkansas © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 7. Ole Miss © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Louisville © Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Stanford © Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK 4. Oregon State © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK 3. Virginia State © Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports 2. Texas © Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK 1. Tennessee © Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Super regional weekend will be tons of fun for the entire college baseball community. By this time next week, we will know the eight teams that will be getting plane tickets to Omaha, Nebraska.

Hopefully, Auburn can take care of business in Oregon and punch their ticket to Omaha.

Game one of the series with Oregon State will be played on Saturday, June 11th at 9 p.m CT. The game can be watched on ESPN2.

