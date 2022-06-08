Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power ranking

Skip to main content
Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power rankings?

Auburn baseball is middle of the pack in the recent super regional power rankings.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn dominated the competition in their regional, scoring 51 runs in the three games they played. 

This would lead many to believe that the Tigers would skyrocket to near the top of the super regional team rankings. 

This turned out to not be correct, though, as Auburn landed at the number ten spot. 

Usually, when you hear the term power rankings, it leads you to believe it is based on recent performance. Auburn would have been a lot higher than ten on the list if that were the case. 

There are a few teams ranked higher than Auburn, like Louisville and North Carolina, that struggled to make it out of their regional. 

Hopefully, the team can use these rankings to fuel the fire as they prepare to head to Corvallis for a three-game set with the Oregon State Beavers. 

The Auburn baseball team has been doubted all season long, but they haven't let that stop them from getting where they are now. 

Let's look at the full 16-team rankings of the super regional round. 

16. UConn

Mar 31, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Connecticut Huskies team bus with the NCAA Women's Final Four logo in downtown. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

15. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners celebrate after beating Florida 5-4 Monday night to win the Gainesville Regional at Condron Stadium.

14. Notre Dame

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

13. ECU

East Carolina right fielder Lane Hoover (4) dives back to first base past Vanderbilt first baseman Dominic Keegan (12) during the second inning in game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals at Hawkins Field Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Vandy Ecu 002

12. Southern Miss

Southern Miss' head coach Scott Berry speakers to his players in the season opener against Purdue on Friday, February 15, 2019. Purdue Vs Usm Baseball 20

11. Texas A&M

May 28, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner makes a throw across his body to retire a Florida batter in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Saturday. Florida defeated Texas A&M to advance to Sunday s championship game. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Texas A M Vs Florida

10. Auburn

Auburn Tigers infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates after hitting a home run as Auburn Tigers take on Florida State Seminoles during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

9. North Carolina

June 11, 2013; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players celebrate their victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the Chapel Hill Super Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament at Boshamer Stadium. The Tar Heels defeated the Gamecocks 5-4. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

8. Arkansas

Arkansas Razorback's Chris Lanzilli (18) attempts a bunt during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 4-3.

7. Ole Miss

May 24, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Ole Miss right fielder Hayden Leatherwood makes a running, sliding catch on a sinking line drive for an out. Vanderbilt faced Ole Miss in game 3 of the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Ncaa Baseball Sec Baseball Tournament Vanderbilt Commodores Vs Ole Miss Rebels

6. Louisville

University of Louisville's Jack Payton, right, brings home the tying run against Michigan in the championship game of the NCAA Louisville regional baseball tournament. Own left is Cam Mastermind who would hit a two home run to win the game. June 6, 2022

5. Stanford

May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Syndication Arizona Republic

4. Oregon State

Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester, left, makes a catch as New Mexico State second baseman Edwin Martinez-Pagani slides safely back to first base during the 2022 NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium Friday, June 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Oregon.

3. Virginia State

Feb 18, 2012; Blacksburg, VA, USA; A general view of the Virginia Tech Hokies logo near Cassell Coliseum before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

2. Texas

Texas outfielder Austin Todd (44) smiles from third base during the NCAA regional playoff game against Air Force at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on June 5, 2022. Aem Texas V Air Force Ncaa G2 19

1. Tennessee

Tennessee pitcher Redmond Walsh (46) celebrates after striking out Georgia Tech's Colin Hall to end the NCAA Knoxville Regional baseball championship game against Georgia Tech in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Ncaa Baseball Ut Ga Tech

Super regional weekend will be tons of fun for the entire college baseball community. By this time next week, we will know the eight teams that will be getting plane tickets to Omaha, Nebraska. 

Hopefully, Auburn can take care of business in Oregon and punch their ticket to Omaha. 

Game one of the series with Oregon State will be played on Saturday, June 11th at 9 p.m CT. The game can be watched on ESPN2. 

