Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power ranking

Where does Auburn baseball land in the super regional power rankings?
Auburn dominated the competition in their regional, scoring 51 runs in the three games they played.
This would lead many to believe that the Tigers would skyrocket to near the top of the super regional team rankings.
This turned out to not be correct, though, as Auburn landed at the number ten spot.
Usually, when you hear the term power rankings, it leads you to believe it is based on recent performance. Auburn would have been a lot higher than ten on the list if that were the case.
There are a few teams ranked higher than Auburn, like Louisville and North Carolina, that struggled to make it out of their regional.
Hopefully, the team can use these rankings to fuel the fire as they prepare to head to Corvallis for a three-game set with the Oregon State Beavers.
The Auburn baseball team has been doubted all season long, but they haven't let that stop them from getting where they are now.
Let's look at the full 16-team rankings of the super regional round.
16. UConn
15. Oklahoma
14. Notre Dame
13. ECU
12. Southern Miss
11. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
9. North Carolina
8. Arkansas
7. Ole Miss
6. Louisville
5. Stanford
4. Oregon State
3. Virginia State
2. Texas
1. Tennessee
Super regional weekend will be tons of fun for the entire college baseball community. By this time next week, we will know the eight teams that will be getting plane tickets to Omaha, Nebraska.
Hopefully, Auburn can take care of business in Oregon and punch their ticket to Omaha.
Game one of the series with Oregon State will be played on Saturday, June 11th at 9 p.m CT. The game can be watched on ESPN2.
