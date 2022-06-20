Skip to main content

Auburn baseball vs Stanford: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Auburn will face Stanford in a win or home game in the College World Series

This game will include the pitching matchup of Auburn starter Trace Bright (4-4 5.23) and Stanford starter Drew Dowd (6-0 4.79).

These two ball clubs will be fighting for the chance to continue playing in Omaha, so this will be a very high-intensity baseball game. 

People have been betting against this Auburn team all year, so they are again prepared to prove everyone wrong. 

Follow along for interesting notes and live updates throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff

Second Inning Stanford Leading 1-0

Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers left fielder Mike Bello (31) reaches out to catch a home run hit by Ole Miss Rebels left fielder Kevin Graham (35) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers in the second inning. 

Peirce pops out for the first out of the inning. 

Carlson is down on strikes. 

Foster will try and get the hitting started for the Tigers. 

A double from Foster gives the Tigers a two out base runner. 

Howell pops out to the pitcher to end the top of the second. 

We head to the bottom of the second with Standford leading 1-0. 

A strikeout from Bright is the first out of the bottom of the second.

A double gives Stanford a one out base runner. 

A groundout to Foster is the second out of the inning. 

The runner on second advanced to third on the play. 

An RBI double scores the run. 

Stanford leads 2-0.

The umpires are reviewing to see if it was foul or fair. 

The call stands and Stanford leads 2-0. 

Tim Hudson is out to talk with Bright. 

John Armstrong is working in the bullpen for the Tigers. 

First Inning 0-0

Auburn baseball's Trace Bright pitching against Kansas State.

Rambusch steps into the box and we are underway in Omaha. 

Auburn will be the away team today in this ball game. 

Rambusch puts together a competitive at bat but goes down on strikes. 

Moore hits one hard but the center fielder tracks it down. 

Two down for DiChiara. 

DiChiara is down on strikes. We head to the bottom of the first all tied at one a piece. 

Bright is out for his first inning of work. 

A lead off base hit gives Stanford an early base runner. 

A strikeout from Bright gives the Tigers the first out of the first inning.

The runner from first stole second to give Stanford a man in scoring position. 

A double scores the run. 

Stanford leads 1-0. 

A popout to Bello is the second out of the inning. 

A lineout to Peirce ends the first inning. 

We head to the second with Stanford leading 1-0. 

 

Stanford Starter Scouting Report (Drew Dowd)

May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Syndication Arizona Republic

Scouting report: Competitive lefty with a 3-pitch mix - FB sits 87-89, late life and ride in the zone. Big slurvy-curveball that's a weapon against lefties, which we don't have a lot of in the lineup. He'll throw it early in the count against righties to try and get ahead, but it usually misses low and gloveside to a righty. Throws the changeup outside a lot, with late diving action. Mixes them well, but isn't pinpoint with any of them and frequently gets behind in the count because of it.

Starting Lineups

Auburn baseball's Bobby Peirce vs Ole Miss in the College World Series.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball pregame vs Ole Miss at the College World Series.
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Stanford: live blog

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Ole Miss in the College World Series.
Baseball

Auburn baseball faces top-seed Stanford in a College World Series elimination game

By Lindsay Crosby3 hours ago
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Jamaal Jarrett puts Auburn in top three, sets commitment date

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Football

Auburn target RB Jeremiah Cobb is set to make a decision soon

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn football lands WKU transfer Marcus Bragg

By Andrew StefaniakJun 19, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia (44) throws in the first inning against the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn loses game one of the College World Series to Ole Miss

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 18, 2022
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Chase Isbell (43) delivers a pitch in the 5th inning against the Oregon State Beavers during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Three takeaways from Auburn baseball's loss in the College World Series

By Andrew StefaniakJun 18, 2022