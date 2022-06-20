Auburn baseball vs Stanford: live blog

Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers in the second inning.

Peirce pops out for the first out of the inning.

Carlson is down on strikes.

Foster will try and get the hitting started for the Tigers.

A double from Foster gives the Tigers a two out base runner.

Howell pops out to the pitcher to end the top of the second.

We head to the bottom of the second with Standford leading 1-0.

A strikeout from Bright is the first out of the bottom of the second.

A double gives Stanford a one out base runner.

A groundout to Foster is the second out of the inning.

The runner on second advanced to third on the play.

An RBI double scores the run.

Stanford leads 2-0.

The umpires are reviewing to see if it was foul or fair.

The call stands and Stanford leads 2-0.

Tim Hudson is out to talk with Bright.

John Armstrong is working in the bullpen for the Tigers.