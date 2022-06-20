Auburn baseball vs Stanford: live blog
Auburn will face Stanford in a win or home game in the College World Series.
This game will include the pitching matchup of Auburn starter Trace Bright (4-4 5.23) and Stanford starter Drew Dowd (6-0 4.79).
These two ball clubs will be fighting for the chance to continue playing in Omaha, so this will be a very high-intensity baseball game.
People have been betting against this Auburn team all year, so they are again prepared to prove everyone wrong.
Follow along for interesting notes and live updates throughout the game from the Auburn Daily Staff.
Second Inning Stanford Leading 1-0
Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers in the second inning.
Peirce pops out for the first out of the inning.
Carlson is down on strikes.
Foster will try and get the hitting started for the Tigers.
A double from Foster gives the Tigers a two out base runner.
Howell pops out to the pitcher to end the top of the second.
We head to the bottom of the second with Standford leading 1-0.
A strikeout from Bright is the first out of the bottom of the second.
A double gives Stanford a one out base runner.
A groundout to Foster is the second out of the inning.
The runner on second advanced to third on the play.
An RBI double scores the run.
Stanford leads 2-0.
The umpires are reviewing to see if it was foul or fair.
The call stands and Stanford leads 2-0.
Tim Hudson is out to talk with Bright.
John Armstrong is working in the bullpen for the Tigers.
First Inning 0-0
Rambusch steps into the box and we are underway in Omaha.
Auburn will be the away team today in this ball game.
Rambusch puts together a competitive at bat but goes down on strikes.
Moore hits one hard but the center fielder tracks it down.
Two down for DiChiara.
DiChiara is down on strikes. We head to the bottom of the first all tied at one a piece.
Bright is out for his first inning of work.
A lead off base hit gives Stanford an early base runner.
A strikeout from Bright gives the Tigers the first out of the first inning.
The runner from first stole second to give Stanford a man in scoring position.
A double scores the run.
Stanford leads 1-0.
A popout to Bello is the second out of the inning.
A lineout to Peirce ends the first inning.
We head to the second with Stanford leading 1-0.
Stanford Starter Scouting Report (Drew Dowd)
Scouting report: Competitive lefty with a 3-pitch mix - FB sits 87-89, late life and ride in the zone. Big slurvy-curveball that's a weapon against lefties, which we don't have a lot of in the lineup. He'll throw it early in the count against righties to try and get ahead, but it usually misses low and gloveside to a righty. Throws the changeup outside a lot, with late diving action. Mixes them well, but isn't pinpoint with any of them and frequently gets behind in the count because of it.
Starting Lineups
