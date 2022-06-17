Breaking down the College World Series field in Omaha

The Longhorns enter this year’s College World Series as the betting favorite, getting +400 (4/1) odds from Bet Online, based mostly on the strength of their offense. They lead the field with eight runs per game, powered by a NCAA 4th best .560 slugging percentage.

1st Baseman Ivan Melendez, this year's home run title holder, is batting .396 w/ 32 HRs, 94 RBIs & 1.404 OPS and is widely expected to be awarded both the Dick Howser Trophy (June 17th) and the Golden Spikes Award (June 24th) as the nation's top amateur baseball player. His partner in baseball-murdering crime is infielder Murphy Stehly, hitting .375 w/ 23 2B, 19 HRs, and 62 RBIs and 2nd on the team with a 1.114 OPS.

Pitching-wise, they feel good about Lucas Gordon (7-1, 2.68 ERA) and Pete Hansen (11-2, 3.40 ERA) in the rotation but need Tristan Stevens (7-6, 4.89 ERA) to perform like he did in the clincher against Eastern Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional, where he sent the Longhorns to Omaha with 6 innings of one run ball with 5 strikeouts.

Fun fact: There have been more College World Series played WITH Texas (38 appearances) than WITHOUT Texas (37 missed).