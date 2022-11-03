Former Auburn baseball standout Edouard Julien is shining in professional baseball

Former Auburn baseball played Edouard Julien had a massive season playing in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Julien plays for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge where he batted .300 this season. Julien also had 17 home runs, 67 runs batted in, and 19 stolen bases.

These remarkable statistics currently have Julien ranked as the 14th-best prospect in the Twins organization.

Now that the season is over for the Wind Surge, Julien is playing in the Arizona Fall League for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Host of Locked on MLB Prospects Lindsay Crosby recently shared his thoughts on Julien's performance in the Arizona Fall League thus far.

Let's see what Crosby had to say abound Julien's recent success for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

"Stop me if you've heard this before, but Edouard Julien is good at getting on base. The 2019 18th-rounder out of Auburn is this week's hitter of the week. So listen, if you remember last week's show, he finished the week with two home runs. He started the next week with another two home run game. So 7 of 18 with two home runs, four extra-base hits, and 16 rbi's. Slash line for the week .389/.522/.833. For the Arizona Fall League for the year 16 games for, Edouard Julien playing second base .364/.521/.673. He leads the entire fall league in OPS with a .1194, and he's one walk away from leading the fall league in walks. We call him the Canadien prospect god of walks for a reason, people."

"Edouard Julien has reached base every single game he has played in the Arizona Fall League. He is, to my knowledge, the only player in the fall league that has gotten on base in every single game. So, I mean, obviously, this is kind of a big deal, right? When you're looking at next year, you know that Edouard Julien spent all year in double-A. His progression has been a little bit slower because it took some time to figure out defensively where he was going to play. They tried him in the outfield, left field. They tried him at third. They tried him for a little bit of time at first. His defense is good enough where they could move him off of first, so second base is where he's been living. He played there all season in double-A. In double-A in the Texas League, he spent 113 games this year. It was the only level he was in this year. .300/.441/.490 hit 17 home runs, 41 extra-base hits, and despite not being incredibly fast, was 19 of 26 on stolen bases. 125 strikeouts to 98 walks, so struck out more than once a game. Ideally, we want that to be right around once a game. But walked almost once a game giving him one of the highest on-base percentages in the entire Minor Leagues."

"When you look at the projected opening day roster for the 2023 Minnesota Twins, obviously, you'd subtract Carlos Correa; he's opted out of his deal. As of right now, it looks like Jorge Polanco is probably your starting shortstop. Nick Gordon is probably your starting second baseman. I feel very confident that you going to see Edouard Julien move to Triple-A to start next year, and he's going to be banging on the door of the big leagues by the middle of the season, given what he's done at the Minor League level. Assuming that someone gets hurt, it is very easy to slot him in at second. If not, they are going to try to get his bat into the lineup. Just simply because this man can get on base. He can get on base reliably. He can get on base consistently. Not only does he get on base, but he very rarely makes the big mistake at the plate to hurt your team. He hit into seven double plays all of 2022. He sees four and a half pitches per plate appearance. Definitely a situation where Edouard Julien can make your offense better. I think, at this point, he is very close to being able to make his debut. We have seen a lot of teams, the Cardinals come to mind, that the Arizona Fall League is like the finishing school for their prospects, so I expect to see Edouard Julien in the big leagues sooner rather than later."

It is great to see a former Auburn player who helped the Tigers make it to Omaha in 2019 have such a promising professional career.

Check out today's episode of LockedOn MLB Prospects on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

