Everything You Need to Know, Probable Pitchers for Auburn Weekday Games
The Auburn Tigers (2-1) head into their first set of weekday matchups. Both teams the Tigers will face will be in-state. The Tigers will take on their first-ranked team of the season, No. 24 Troy Trojans on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they’ll play North Alabama.
No. 24 Troy Trojans
The Trojans (3-0) swept Belleramine in their opening series. This included a 23-6 mercy rule win in the first game. While the Trojans haven’t announced who will be pitching for them in the matchup, the expectation for the Tigers is right-handed pitcher Cam Tilly or right-handed pitcher Carson Myers will make the start in the matchup.
Both pitched in the opening game against Holy Cross and did relatively well. Neither had an earned run as they came in relief of starter Cade Fisher. Tilly also had two strikeouts while Myers had three.
If the Tigers are able to get the bats going again, this game could be very competitive.
North Alabama Lions
The Tigers face North Alabama Wednesday. The Tigers will be putting true freshman Andreas Alvarez on the mound. It will be Alvarez’s first appearance in a Tigers’ uniform. The Lions won the opening series against Army, two games to one. They also have not announced their starting pitcher for their matchup against the Tigers.
One thing to note is that the Tigers are playing quite a few games early in the season. They have games on both Tuesday and Wednesday and will have another series this weekend. Head coach Butch Thompson is preparing his team for the SEC conference schedule already and having his team gel in the process with a bunch of new additions to the team.
Tuesday’s matchup against Troy will be at 6 p.m. CST, while the game against North Alabama is at 4 p.m. CST.