Everything You Need to Know For Auburn Baseball vs Holy Cross
This Valentine’s Day, fans will rejoice with the return of Auburn Tigers baseball. They look to bounce back from a rough 2024 campaign and get back in the hunt for a trip to Omaha.
The Tigers open their season at Plainsman Park playing host to the Holy Cross Crusaders. Last season, the Tigers finished 27-26, 8-22 in conference. New additions to the lineup provide hope for a turnaround.
Expected Tigers Pitchers
While the Tigers have not announced who will be starting at any position this upcoming series, there is a pretty good idea. It’s expected that all three weekend pitchers new to the Tigers roster to start the year.
Two are transfer pitchers, left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher from Florida and right-handed pitcher Sam Dutton from LSU. The third pitcher is expected to be true freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Chatteron.
Position Battles on the Diamond
There are a handful of Tigers expected to be mainstays in the lineup and at their respective positions. Catcher Ike Irish, first baseman Cooper McMurray and outfielder Cade Belyeu should be instant locks for the starting lineup. Chase Fralick traditionally plays catcher but may play some third base instead, according to Tigers’ head coach Butch Thompson.
“We think that bat is going to play for us,” said Thompson. “We have to continue to develop long-term for Fralick at catcher, but we’ve got to really get him ready at third base. We also feel like he could start for us at first base if needed.”
The Tigers will get it all started Friday, Feb. 14 when the Crusaders come to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.