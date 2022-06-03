Auburn Regional Live Blog: Florida State vs UCLA

The Auburn Regional will start off with the contest between the two-seed and three-seed. The Florida State Seminoles and the UCLA Bruins will play at 11:00 CT at Plainsman Park.

The broadcast will be on ESPN2. Tom Hart and Kyle Peterson will call the game.

FSU and UCLA have faced off just once. It was when the Seminoles beat the Bruins 4-1 in an elimination game of the 2012 College World Series.

The winner of the game will face the winner of the Auburn vs SE Louisiana matchup Friday night. The two losers of the games will face each other in an elimination game Saturday.

Starting pitchers © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK FSU: LHP Parker Messick (6-5, 3.36 ERA) vs. UCLA: RHP Max Rajcic (8-4, 3.08 ERA)



