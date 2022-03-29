How to watch: Auburn baseball hosts midweek battle against Jacksonville State

The Auburn Tigers (17-7) return home from their first road series in the SEC with a series victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. Auburn baseball's return to Plainsman Park features a midweek clash with in-state foe Jacksonville State (11-11).

Tuesday's matchup will feature some fan fair as Auburn's Plainsman Park is a stop on the Atlanta Braves World Champions Trophy Tour. When the gates open at 5 p.m. CT, Auburn fans will be able to see and get pictures taken with the World Series Trophy.

The Tigers will not be in town for long as they will leave for Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers this weekend.

Auburn looks to stay perfect in midweek action as they have started the season 5-0. The Tigers are hitting .356 as a team with eight players hitting .333 or higher in the midweek.

Jacksonville State is riding a winning streak. The Gamecocks have won seven of the last eight games and are coming off a sweep against North Alabama.

Auburn is 23-17 all-time against Jacksonville State, including 19-14 at Plainsman Park. Last year’s meeting resulted in a walk-off win in the 10th inning for the Tigers.

Probable Starters

Tuesday – Sr. RHP Jordan Armstrong (2-1, 3.63) vs. So. RHP Jake Peppers (2-2, 6.23)

How to watch:

The game can be seen by streaming the SEC Network+ at 6 p.m. CT.

How to Listen:

The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM