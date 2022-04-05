How to watch the Auburn baseball game against the UAB Blazers

Here's how to watch the number 25 Auburn Tigers in action against UAB.

The Auburn (19-9) baseball team will make their 2022 debut as a ranked team Tuesday night against the UAB Blazers (19-8) at Regions Field.

These two teams squared off earlier this season on March 2 at Plainsman Park. Auburn won 16-1.

“We had success in our first matchup, but just like we know and talked about last week, every team in this state is going to be ready to play,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “There was some frustration coming out of our midweek game last week, and that’ll be our charge is how important it is this week.”

The Auburn Tigers are coming off their first series win in Baton Rouge since 2011 and their fourth straight SEC road series win dating back to last season. They will look to continue their road success against the Blazers Tuesday night.

UAB is off to a strong start to their season. Under first-year head coach and former Auburn All-American Casey Dunn, the Blazers’ 19 wins already surpass last year’s win total.

Probable Starters

Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 5.82) vs. Fr. RHP Thomas Ballard (4-1, 2.01)

How to watch

It will be available for stream at C-USA.TV at 6 p.m. CT at Regions Field.

How to listen

The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

