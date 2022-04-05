Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn baseball game against the UAB Blazers

Here's how to watch the number 25 Auburn Tigers in action against UAB.

The Auburn (19-9) baseball team will make their 2022 debut as a ranked team Tuesday night against the UAB Blazers (19-8) at Regions Field. 

These two teams squared off earlier this season on March 2 at Plainsman Park. Auburn won 16-1. 

“We had success in our first matchup, but just like we know and talked about last week, every team in this state is going to be ready to play,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “There was some frustration coming out of our midweek game last week, and that’ll be our charge is how important it is this week.”

The Auburn Tigers are coming off their first series win in Baton Rouge since 2011 and their fourth straight SEC road series win dating back to last season. They will look to continue their road success against the Blazers Tuesday night. 

UAB is off to a strong start to their season. Under first-year head coach and former Auburn All-American Casey Dunn, the Blazers’ 19 wins already surpass last year’s win total.

Probable Starters

Jr. RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 5.82) vs. Fr. RHP Thomas Ballard (4-1, 2.01)

How to watch

It will be available for stream at C-USA.TV at 6 p.m. CT at Regions Field.

How to listen

The game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball's Brody Moore against Middle Tennessee State.
Baseball

How to watch the Auburn baseball game against the UAB Blazers

By Zac Blackerby21 seconds ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (16) makes a catch as Alabama State Hornets defensive back Rodney Echols (25) defends during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Auburn football names to watch at A-Day

By Zac Blackerby33 minutes ago
Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Morehead State center Johni Broome enters the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn football is adding an off-field staffer

By Zac BlackerbyApr 4, 2022
Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss.
Baseball

Auburn baseball is ranked in Baseball America top 25

By Zac BlackerbyApr 4, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Roger McCreary is ranked in NFL Draft expert's Top 100 Big Board

By Zac BlackerbyApr 4, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Walker Kessler is leaving the Auburn basketball program, Auburn football news

By Zac BlackerbyApr 4, 2022
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball star Walker Kessler will enter the 2022 NBA Draft

By Zac BlackerbyApr 3, 2022