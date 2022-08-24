Karl Nonemaker named ABCA Assistant Coach of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Auburn assistant coach Karl Nonemaker has been named the 2022 American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Nonemaker becomes Auburn’s first assistant coach to earn the recognition, which began in 1999, and will be recognized at the 79th annual ABCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition, especially among so many deserving coaches,” Nonemaker said. “Often, when a coach is selected for an award like this, it’s a direct reflection of the program and people that they are connected to. That’s certainly the case in this instance. Auburn baseball is and has been filled with impressive coaches, staff members and players, and it’s a privilege to be a part of this program.”

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was previously named the 2014 ABCA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year during his time at Mississippi State.

“This recognition of such an elite award solidifies Karl among the best in our industry,” Thompson added. “From spearheading our recruiting efforts to working with what has been one of the best infields in the country the last few seasons and everything in between, he has played a vital role in our success and has an amazing influence on our staff and our student-athletes. Everything he does is at the highest level. Karl is destined to be an amazing head coach whenever he chooses to take that next step, and I couldn’t be more excited for him and his future.”

Coaching expertise, recruiting, loyalty to the program and respect for the players and the game are some of the many criteria examined when reviewing the candidates for the award.

Having recently completed his fifth season in the Auburn dugout, Nonemaker has helped Coach Thompson and company lead the program to new heights, including the team’s second trip to the College World Series in the last three postseasons and to three Super Regional finals in the last four seasons.

Serving as the program’s recruiting coordinator, Nonemaker has assembled four top-15 recruiting classes in his tenure, including the No. 2 signing class for 2022. Additionally, the next two signing classes for 2023 and 2024 are currently projected by Perfect Game to be top-10 classes.

On the field, Nonemaker works primarily with infielders and has led the Tigers to a .977 cumulative fielding percentage during the last five seasons. The Tigers have turned in three of the top five fielding percentages under his guidance, including back-to-back program records in the last two seasons - .976 in 2021 and .981 in 2022. After having to replace six everyday position players from last year, the team’s .981 clip this season was good for the 10th best in the country.

Since his arrival on the Plains prior to the 2018 season, nine Auburn infielders have been selected in the last four full MLB Drafts, including three in the top five rounds and the fifth highest position player drafted in program history in Ryan Bliss – selected No. 42 overall by Arizona in 2021. Auburn had five infielders selected in the six most recent MLB Drafts prior to Nonemaker joining the staff.

Following the 2021 season, Nonemaker was tabbed by Baseball America among select assistant coaches most likely to become a successful head coach.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch