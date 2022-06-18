Skip to main content

Former Auburn baseball player continues dominance in the Big Leagues

Keegan Thompson snaps the Braves winning streak.

Keegan Thompson is a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, who played his college ball for the Auburn Tigers. 

He started on the mound for the Cubs against the red-hot Atlanta Braves, who were coming in on a 14-game winning streak.

Thompson threw an amazing game going six innings, striking out nine Brave hitters, and not allowing a single run. 

The Cubs ended up winning the ballgame 1-0 to end the Braves winning streak. 

This might be bittersweet for some Auburn fans as many also root for the Atlanta Braves. 

Thompson has thrown 55 innings on the season with an ERA of 3.27. He has an outstanding win-loss record of 6-2. He's proven to be one of the best pitchers the Cubs have on the roster.

Thompson started the season for the Cubs in the bullpen but has since begun to start games for the Cubbies. 

He has made 15 appearances on the year, with seven of them being starts. 

If he can continue putting up these numbers for the Cubs, Thompson has a chance to be an All-Star. 

Here are some video clips highlighting Thompson's spectacular day on the mound against the Braves. 

Thompson is another great example of how good Auburn Coach Butch Thompson is at developing pitching talent. 

Thompson and the rest of his Cub teammates are not having the best season record-wise, but they hope that will turn around as the season continues. 

Thompson has been a bright spot for the Cubs this year and will be for years to come. 

