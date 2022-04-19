Keegan Thompson Shines Out of the Bullpen for the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs played the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, and former Auburn Tiger star Keegan Thompson threw 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball against a great Rays team. Thompson has made three appearances this year, leading to two wins, 10 strikeouts, and a perfect zero ERA through 9.2 innings pitched. Thompson has proved to be one of the best arms out of the pen for the Cubs and has helped them surprise some folks by starting the year six and four.

Thompson was drafted in the third round by the Cubs after having a fantastic career playing for Auburn. Thompson made his way through the Cubs farm system and made his MLB debut on May 2, 2021. He appeared in 32 games his rookie year and had an ERA of 3.38.

Thompson is creating some buzz around the MLB as people are beginning to catch wind that he is becoming a dominant bullpen threat. David Ross, the manager of the Cubs, was quoted saying, "He comes in and pounds the zone. He works quick, runners get on, he's quick to the plate, he's got multiple weapons". That is high praise from a manager, and Ross has made it very clear that Thompson has paved his way to being the Cubs' best option out of the bullpen.

All signs point to the future is bright for Auburn Alum Thompson, and the pathway is clear for him to play his way into being one of the best young relievers in baseball.

