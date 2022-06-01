Skip to main content
Predicting the College Baseball World Series bracket

We take a stab at predicting who will make it to Omaha.

Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

The College Baseball NCAA Tournament bracket is out and the first weekend of post-season action is just days away. 

With Auburn baseball being in the thick of it as a regional host, the Auburn Daily team thought it would be fun to share our predictions of the teams that we believe will be the final eight teams that play in Omaha for the College Baseball World Series. 

For clarification, the tournament is designed where regional winners are paired up to play in the super regional round for the final 16 teams that remain. The winner of the super regionals heads to Omaha for a chance to win the national championship. 

Here are our predictions. 

Zac Blackerby's picks

May 28, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager pitches against Florida during the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Texas A M Vs Florida

I predict Tennessee, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Miami, Arkansas, and Stanford to make it to Omaha. 

The SEC schedule will have its teams prepared. I believe the SEC will be will represented in Omaha in a few weeks. 

Andrew Stefaniak's picks

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli (18) congratulates Arkansas catcher Michael Turner (12) after Turner s home run against Florida in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Florida Vs Arkansas

The teams I predict to head to Omaha, are Tennessee, Texas, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, LSU, Arkansas, and Stanford.

The regionals are setting up to be very interesting, and the committee did a great job of spreading all the talented teams around. I believe that some of the SEC teams that are not hosting, like LSU and Arkansas, will win their regionals and super regionals. Those two teams are very talented and still have not reached their full potential yet this season. I think Tennessee will win the whole thing. I have never seen a team as talented as this Volunteer team. They are a team with no holes. They hit home runs, pitch at a very high level, and have a great bullpen. That team is set up for a deep postseason run. If I had to guess a team to win it all that wasn’t in the SEC, it would be the Oregon State Beavers. They are a great team with some dominant bats in that lineup. It would not surprise me to see them knock off the Volunteers in the final game of the College World Series to win it all. We are in for a very exciting few weeks of baseball as we find out who will pack their bags for Omaha.  

Trey Lee's picks

May 25, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford Brock Jones (7) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a home run against Arizona State during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Syndication Arizona Republic

Tennessee, East Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Arkansas, Southern Miss, Oregon State.

Some of these teams are no-brainers. While no one has a certified cakewalk to Omaha, teams like Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Oregon State, and Texas A&M are the top teams for a reason. East Carolina has a tough potential sub-regional opponent in the Longhorns, but Texas has lost a bit of steam after getting knocked out of the BIG 12 Championship tournament by Oklahoma. Arkansas and Southern Miss could also knock off some top teams if they can get their offenses in rhythm during their regionals. 

Lindsay Crosby's picks

Tennessee pitcher Zander Sechrist (48) pitches against Tennesee Tech's Ed Johnson (9) during the NCAA baseball game at Smokies Stadium in Sevierville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Kns Ut Base Tn Tech

Tennessee, Virginia, TAMU, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Miami, Oregon State

It feels like the biggest lock to make it to Omaha is the Tennessee Volunteers, but they're not a lock to win it - Only once has the #1 overall seed won the College World Series, Miami in 1999. The biggest potential to get upset and not make it to Omaha from my list is Miami, followed by Oklahoma State - both teams have difficult regional opponents, with Arkansas, Ole Miss (Stillwater Regional) and Arizona (Coral Gables Regional) bosting a litany of top talent and high-level postseason experience, as well as uneven performances during the regular season.  

