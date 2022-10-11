Projecting Auburn basketball's 2022-23 depth chart

#1 Wendell Green Jr. (5-10, 175 Jr.)

#12 Zep Jasper (6-1, 190, Sr.)

#3 Tre Donaldson (6-2, 190, Fr.)

#55 Jalen Harper (6-0, 175, Sr.)

#14 Presley Patterson (5-11, 175, Fr.)

Last season, Zep Jasper started at the point for the Tigers with Wendell Green coming off the bench as the sixth man. However, Green ended up playing more minutes (26.4 to Jasper's 23).

I expect this year to be Green's time to shine as the starting 1 for Auburn. How much more time does he command over Jasper? I'm not sure. There may not be much of a difference in MPG for the two veteran guards, and I expect Green's role as one of the Tigers' primary scorers to stay. Production may slightly increase.

Jasper will do one of three things: he will either rotate in as the primary 1 off the bench, start at the 2 but play less than KD Johnson, or rotate in as a combo guard that can fill in at either spot when needed. His on-ball defense and calming presence should be extremely valuable, especially in sub-in situations.

I'm curious to see if the Tigers give Jasper more opportunities to show off his scoring ability, as he was Auburn's third-best option from three (36.6%, min. 8 MPG). While one of the Tigers' offseason narratives surrounded Jasper's involvement in the offense needing to increase, I don't see Auburn designing more looks for him than they did last year.

That's not to say he's not a capable scorer - He has been effective in the past - but Jasper is a defensive-minded guard that seems to understand who he is and loves it. If the Tigers are going to create looks for the backcourt (especially the 2), they will look elsewhere. They could still start Jasper at the 2 and not give him looks (which would be contradictory to how Pearl's offense's have run in the past... but I'm not a coach).

Because of Auburn's depth at guard, Donaldson will probably be the furthest the Tigers reach on this depth chart (outside of blowouts). Even then, I don't expect Donaldson to be getting more than 6-8 minutes a game.

Jalen Harper (brother of former Auburn star Jared Harper) transferred in from FGCU for his senior season to walk-on. He's similar to his brother in terms of play style but as far as mechanics go, Jalen is a little more straight with his jump shot and doesn't have the same quirks as Jared did when it comes to ball handling and movement.

Walk-on Presley Patterson can shoot. I hope he gets a chance to let it fly in game this year.