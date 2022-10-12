Skip to main content

Auburn basketball Pro Day Recap: Measurables, notes

Here's a recap of Auburn basketball's 2022 Pro Day.
Auburn basketball held their annual Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon in front of NBA scouts for 28 different teams.

Here are the measurables for each player, as well as some notes from the drills and 5 on 5 scrimmage.

NOTE: Chance Westry (knee) and Zep Jasper (illness) did not participate in the practice nor the scrimmage.

Testing results

Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

KD Johnson (6-0, 185 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29.5"

Approach Vertical - 36"

3/4 Court Sprint - N/A

Reaction Shuttle - 3.255

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.198

Wendell Green Jr. (5-10, 175 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 27.5"

Approach Vertical - 36.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.291

Reaction Shuttle - 3.008

Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.595

Jaylin Williams (6-8, 230 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29.5"

Approach Vertical - 36"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.277

Reaction Shuttle - 3.517

Four-Way Agility Drill - 12.012

Tre Donaldson (6-2, 190 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 31"

Approach Vertical - 40.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.235

Reaction Shuttle - 3.05

Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.847

Johni Broome (6-10, 235 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29"

Approach Vertical - 36"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.455

Reaction Shuttle - 3.166

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.296

Chris Moore (6-6, 230 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 30.5"

Approach Vertical - 37.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.338

Reaction Shuttle - 3.526

Four-Way Agility Drill - 12.568

Chance Westry (6-6, 190 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29.5"

Approach Vertical - 36"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.375

Reaction Shuttle - 3.04

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.072

Zep Jasper (6-1, 190 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29.5"

Approach Vertical - 33"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.481

Reaction Shuttle - 3.569

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.598

Presley Patterson (5-11, 175 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 24"

Approach Vertical - 30.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.499

Reaction Shuttle - 3.198

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.802

Carter Sobera (6-5, 200 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 28"

Approach Vertical - 32"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.384

Reaction Shuttle - 3.026

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.156

Yohan Traore (6-10, 225 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 28"

Approach Vertical - 32.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.275

Reaction Shuttle - 3.185

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.049

Allen Flanigan (6-6, 220 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 32.5"

Approach Vertical - 39"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.2

Reaction Shuttle - 2.992

Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.474

Babatunde Akingbola (6-10, 245 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29.5"

Approach Vertical - 33.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.352

Reaction Shuttle - 3.191

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.402

Lior Berman (6-4, 215 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 28.5"

Approach Vertical - 33"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.425

Reaction Shuttle - 3.171

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.814

Chandler Leopard (6-3, 195 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 29"

Approach Vertical - 35.5"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.387

Reaction Shuttle - 3.227

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.3

Haston Alexander (6-10, 230 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 21.5"

Approach Vertical - 26"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.759

Reaction Shuttle - 3.274

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.815

Dylan Cardwell (6-11, 256 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 31"

Approach Vertical - 34"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.251

Reaction Shuttle - 3.219

Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.812

Jalen Harper (6-0, 175 lbs)

Vertical Jump - 32.5"

Approach Vertical - 39"

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.168

Reaction Shuttle - 3.022

Four-Way Agility Drill - N/A

Frontcourt notes

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) and Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) react against the Jackson State Tigers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yohan Traore

Traore struggled with his outside shot early during shootaround. He’s really emphasizing holding his follow through.

His movement is strong but not as smooth as Moore or Broome. He’s more explosive than any other player on this team. Energetic. Has a really nice midrange shot.

One of the most explosive players on the team. Primary scorer in the front court.

Johni Broome

Is a more polished, smoother, left-handed Horace Spencer. Or Spencer was Walmart brand Johni Broome.

Broome does the thing that Flanigan does where he rolls the ball in his hand, except he does it slower and just doesn’t look comfortable that far away from the basket. Inside the arc, he’s solid, and looks like a different player in terms of comfortability and fluidity.

Dylan Cardwell

Cardwell hasn’t really changed or developed anything past what he already does (which for him individually is a problem) but it doesn’t necessarily hurt the team overall. If Broome has an injury I wouldn’t be thrilled to have Cardwell step up in that spot because of his shortcomings. His offensive game is limited.

Jaylin Williams

Williams continues to shoot well in practice. Wonder how it translates to a game.

Does not look comfortable with the ball in his hands for extended periods of time, but does have a decent handle.

Chris Moore

Is legitimately in the mix for the starting role at small forward. I doubt he gets it, but he's playing hard. Doesn't do anything particularly flashy, but plays with intensity.

Backcourt notes

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) passes the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

KD Johnson

Seems to be shooting more consistently than he did last season. Challenges on close outs with his off hand? Every other backcourt player did not do this.

Seems more willing to give the ball up. Seeing the floor a little better. Arguably the best backcourt player of the scrimmage.

Tre Donaldson

I like Donaldson’s shot, it just isn’t consistent. He’s building up from too low and he’s leaving shots short or offline. Has good fast break instincts. Needs time to develop.

Wendell Green

I think its clear that Green is the best shooter on this team. Great release, smooth, consistent. Is accurate despite losing balance on some shots during practice.

Really solid vision, as we all know. Found Traore on a beautiful ¾ court fast break pass. One of the best guards in the SEC.

Allen Flanigan

Base is too tight on jumpshots. It’d be okay if he wasn’t rolling the ball back in his hand when he shot it. A little too casual at times, hot and cold player. Very explosive when he wants to be, seems to lack confidence at times. Solid defensively, efficient when he doesn't try to do too much.

(Zep Jasper and Chance Westry did not participate.)

Scrimmage stats

IMG_8437_jpg

Blue team 48, White team 47

BLUE noteworthy performances:

Chandler Leopard: 14 pts (5-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 5 reb, 1 turnover

Tre Donaldson: 10 pts (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), 3 reb, 4 fouls, 4 turnovers, 1 ast

Allen Flanigan: 9 pts (2-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 turnovers, 1 steal

WHITE noteworthy performances:

KD Johnson: 13 pts (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 1 ast, 3 turnovers, 4 steals

Yohan Traore: 12 pts (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), 3 reb, 1 foul, 1 turnover

Johni Broome: 8 pts (2-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 reb, 2 fouls, 2 ast, 1 steal

(Wendell Green: 3 pts, 1-11 FG)

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
