Auburn basketball Pro Day Recap: Measurables, notes
Auburn basketball held their annual Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon in front of NBA scouts for 28 different teams.
Here are the measurables for each player, as well as some notes from the drills and 5 on 5 scrimmage.
NOTE: Chance Westry (knee) and Zep Jasper (illness) did not participate in the practice nor the scrimmage.
Testing results
KD Johnson (6-0, 185 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29.5"
Approach Vertical - 36"
3/4 Court Sprint - N/A
Reaction Shuttle - 3.255
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.198
Wendell Green Jr. (5-10, 175 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 27.5"
Approach Vertical - 36.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.291
Reaction Shuttle - 3.008
Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.595
Jaylin Williams (6-8, 230 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29.5"
Approach Vertical - 36"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.277
Reaction Shuttle - 3.517
Four-Way Agility Drill - 12.012
Tre Donaldson (6-2, 190 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 31"
Approach Vertical - 40.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.235
Reaction Shuttle - 3.05
Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.847
Johni Broome (6-10, 235 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29"
Approach Vertical - 36"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.455
Reaction Shuttle - 3.166
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.296
Chris Moore (6-6, 230 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 30.5"
Approach Vertical - 37.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.338
Reaction Shuttle - 3.526
Four-Way Agility Drill - 12.568
Chance Westry (6-6, 190 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29.5"
Approach Vertical - 36"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.375
Reaction Shuttle - 3.04
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.072
Zep Jasper (6-1, 190 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29.5"
Approach Vertical - 33"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.481
Reaction Shuttle - 3.569
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.598
Presley Patterson (5-11, 175 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 24"
Approach Vertical - 30.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.499
Reaction Shuttle - 3.198
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.802
Carter Sobera (6-5, 200 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 28"
Approach Vertical - 32"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.384
Reaction Shuttle - 3.026
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.156
Yohan Traore (6-10, 225 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 28"
Approach Vertical - 32.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.275
Reaction Shuttle - 3.185
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.049
Allen Flanigan (6-6, 220 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 32.5"
Approach Vertical - 39"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.2
Reaction Shuttle - 2.992
Four-Way Agility Drill - 10.474
Babatunde Akingbola (6-10, 245 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29.5"
Approach Vertical - 33.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.352
Reaction Shuttle - 3.191
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.402
Lior Berman (6-4, 215 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 28.5"
Approach Vertical - 33"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.425
Reaction Shuttle - 3.171
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.814
Chandler Leopard (6-3, 195 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 29"
Approach Vertical - 35.5"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.387
Reaction Shuttle - 3.227
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.3
Haston Alexander (6-10, 230 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 21.5"
Approach Vertical - 26"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.759
Reaction Shuttle - 3.274
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.815
Dylan Cardwell (6-11, 256 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 31"
Approach Vertical - 34"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.251
Reaction Shuttle - 3.219
Four-Way Agility Drill - 11.812
Jalen Harper (6-0, 175 lbs)
Vertical Jump - 32.5"
Approach Vertical - 39"
3/4 Court Sprint - 3.168
Reaction Shuttle - 3.022
Four-Way Agility Drill - N/A
Frontcourt notes
Yohan Traore
Traore struggled with his outside shot early during shootaround. He’s really emphasizing holding his follow through.
His movement is strong but not as smooth as Moore or Broome. He’s more explosive than any other player on this team. Energetic. Has a really nice midrange shot.
One of the most explosive players on the team. Primary scorer in the front court.
Johni Broome
Is a more polished, smoother, left-handed Horace Spencer. Or Spencer was Walmart brand Johni Broome.
Broome does the thing that Flanigan does where he rolls the ball in his hand, except he does it slower and just doesn’t look comfortable that far away from the basket. Inside the arc, he’s solid, and looks like a different player in terms of comfortability and fluidity.
Dylan Cardwell
Cardwell hasn’t really changed or developed anything past what he already does (which for him individually is a problem) but it doesn’t necessarily hurt the team overall. If Broome has an injury I wouldn’t be thrilled to have Cardwell step up in that spot because of his shortcomings. His offensive game is limited.
Jaylin Williams
Williams continues to shoot well in practice. Wonder how it translates to a game.
Does not look comfortable with the ball in his hands for extended periods of time, but does have a decent handle.
Chris Moore
Is legitimately in the mix for the starting role at small forward. I doubt he gets it, but he's playing hard. Doesn't do anything particularly flashy, but plays with intensity.
Backcourt notes
KD Johnson
Seems to be shooting more consistently than he did last season. Challenges on close outs with his off hand? Every other backcourt player did not do this.
Seems more willing to give the ball up. Seeing the floor a little better. Arguably the best backcourt player of the scrimmage.
Tre Donaldson
I like Donaldson’s shot, it just isn’t consistent. He’s building up from too low and he’s leaving shots short or offline. Has good fast break instincts. Needs time to develop.
Wendell Green
I think its clear that Green is the best shooter on this team. Great release, smooth, consistent. Is accurate despite losing balance on some shots during practice.
Really solid vision, as we all know. Found Traore on a beautiful ¾ court fast break pass. One of the best guards in the SEC.
Allen Flanigan
Base is too tight on jumpshots. It’d be okay if he wasn’t rolling the ball back in his hand when he shot it. A little too casual at times, hot and cold player. Very explosive when he wants to be, seems to lack confidence at times. Solid defensively, efficient when he doesn't try to do too much.
(Zep Jasper and Chance Westry did not participate.)
Scrimmage stats
Blue team 48, White team 47
BLUE noteworthy performances:
Chandler Leopard: 14 pts (5-5 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), 5 reb, 1 turnover
Tre Donaldson: 10 pts (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), 3 reb, 4 fouls, 4 turnovers, 1 ast
Allen Flanigan: 9 pts (2-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), 3 reb, 2 ast, 2 turnovers, 1 steal
WHITE noteworthy performances:
KD Johnson: 13 pts (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 1 ast, 3 turnovers, 4 steals
Yohan Traore: 12 pts (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT), 3 reb, 1 foul, 1 turnover
Johni Broome: 8 pts (2-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 reb, 2 fouls, 2 ast, 1 steal
(Wendell Green: 3 pts, 1-11 FG)
