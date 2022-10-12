Auburn basketball Pro Day Recap: Measurables, notes

Yohan Traore

Traore struggled with his outside shot early during shootaround. He’s really emphasizing holding his follow through.

His movement is strong but not as smooth as Moore or Broome. He’s more explosive than any other player on this team. Energetic. Has a really nice midrange shot.

One of the most explosive players on the team. Primary scorer in the front court.

Johni Broome

Is a more polished, smoother, left-handed Horace Spencer. Or Spencer was Walmart brand Johni Broome.

Broome does the thing that Flanigan does where he rolls the ball in his hand, except he does it slower and just doesn’t look comfortable that far away from the basket. Inside the arc, he’s solid, and looks like a different player in terms of comfortability and fluidity.

Dylan Cardwell

Cardwell hasn’t really changed or developed anything past what he already does (which for him individually is a problem) but it doesn’t necessarily hurt the team overall. If Broome has an injury I wouldn’t be thrilled to have Cardwell step up in that spot because of his shortcomings. His offensive game is limited.

Jaylin Williams

Williams continues to shoot well in practice. Wonder how it translates to a game.

Does not look comfortable with the ball in his hands for extended periods of time, but does have a decent handle.

Chris Moore

Is legitimately in the mix for the starting role at small forward. I doubt he gets it, but he's playing hard. Doesn't do anything particularly flashy, but plays with intensity.