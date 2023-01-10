College basketball show host not impressed with Auburn's win over Arkansas

The Tigers got their biggest win of the season last weekend after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks 72-59.

This was huge for the Tigers coming off a terrible loss to Georgia.

The Tigers shot the ball well from the field (43.6%) and from three-point land (33.3%) in the win over the Razorbacks.

What was most impressive about the Tigers in this win was their defense. Auburn held Arkansas to just 59 points. This is a team averaging 76.2 points per game this season.

The hosts of Locked on College Basketball talked about this game on their show and didn't seem too convinced that this could be the start of something special for the Tigers.

When recapping the game, Isaac Schade had this to say about Auburn's win over Arkansas. "Auburn holds serve at home against Arkansas. I don't know what to do with this Auburn team. I was talking with the host of Locked on Auburn, Zac Blackerby, going back and forth just trying to find out why Auburn has such wild home and away splits this year. If you've been following along with us, you know i've been a little down on Arkansas. You take two of your top four scores off any team; it's going to cause you to struggle. But especially if one of them is going to be a top ten draft pick (Nick Smith Jr.) and a guy in Trevon Brazile who is doing great things."

"Auburn still manages to win this game 72-59 at home. So it's a big win for the Tigers, who had lost three of their last six after the 8-0 start. Wendell Green Jr. leads the way for Auburn with 19 points and five assists. 18 and eight off the bench for Allen Flanigan, who had the most minutes off the bench for Auburn. As for the Arkansas side of it, this is another part of, like yeah, you still have to go win games like this against an Auburn team that I'm still frankly not sold on."

It is a good point that it is hard to be sold on this team after one big victory. Auburn needs to prove they can be consistent over these next few games.

While Arkansas is missing some key pieces, it was still a massive win for the Tigers to pick up that will hopefully provide a spark as we advance.

The Tigers will need to continue their success this week as they take on Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

