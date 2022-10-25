Skip to main content

Jabari Smith has best game of his young NBA career while Walker Kessler struggles

Jabari Smith has his first 20-point performance.

Three of Auburn's five players in the NBA played on Monday, October 24. Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets took on Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz. Chuma Okeke and the Orlando Magic took on the New York Knicks.

This was each of these guys' fourth game in the NBA. Smith had an outstanding game putting together his best performance so far in the NBA, while Kessler and Okeke struggled. 

Let's see how these former Tigers played in their fourth NBA game of the season. 

Jabari Smith

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Smith lit up the scoreboard and was efficient in doing so. The issue with Smith's first few games was that he was not shooting at a very high percentage from the floor. That all changed on Monday night. Smith was 6-10 from the field, scoring 21 points. He also collected nine rebounds, had two assists, and three blocks. Smith looked comfortable shooting in this game and even put the ball on the ground and took it to the basket a few times. This could be the get right game he needed to kickstart a successful rookie campaign. 

Walker Kessler

Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler had a rough night that really had much to do with foul trouble. Kessler got into foul trouble early and was only able to play eight minutes. In these eight minutes, Kessler didn't score but did collect a rebound, steal, and block. Kessler has had a great start to his NBA career; sometimes, big men just get into foul trouble. Kessler will be okay and will look to have another terrific game his next time out. 

Chuma Okeke

Oct 19, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) is defended by Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Okeke's rough start to the season continued against the Knicks, where he didn't score a single point. Okeke took five shots, all from beyond the arc, and didn't connect once. He did have two rebounds and two assists, but this was a bad game for Okeke. His playing time has gone down every game. If Okeke doesn't turn things around soon, it's going to be hard for him to get good minutes. 

At the end of the day, this picture of Kessler and Smith after competing on the court is just a real testament to the Auburn basketball program. It is impossible to look at this photo and not smile and reminisce on all the great memories these two provided Auburn fans a season ago. 

Oct 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

By Andrew Stefaniak
