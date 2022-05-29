What Bruce Pearl said about Auburn basketball freshman Chance Westry

Auburn basketball may have a ton of questions about what the lineup will look like next season, there's no questioning the amount of talent on the roster.

A big part of Auburn basketball's reload this offseason after losing Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler to the NBA Draft is freshman Chance Westry.

The Compass Prep standout from Chandler, AZ should get some key minutes as a true freshman this season at either the two or the three. Bruce Pearl spoke very highly of his future star while speaking to reporters after making an appearance at the Columbus Auburn club last week.

Here's some of what Pearl said.

Westry reminds Pearl of Samir Doughty © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK “He reminds me a lot of Samir Doughty; he really does,” Pearl said. “He’s probably better than Samir when Samir was a freshman, maybe even a sophomore, so he’s not the Samir Doughty we remember — the first-team All-SEC (selection) as a senior — but he’s got that instinct, he’s got that feel.” Westry has the swagger © Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK “I think he probably has more of a swagger than Samir did as a freshman, but there are very few players who would have the same swag as Samir did as a senior.” Great traits © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK “He’s got good length. He can score. Offensively, he can score inside and out. He can get downhill. He can score through contact; he’ll draw fouls. He can make plays out of ball-screens, and he’s got the size to make plays out of ball-screens and be able to pass out of it. He’s a good shooter with a chance to be a very good shooter. I think he just gives us a lot of flexibility.” Will he play as a freshman? © Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK “I think Chance is going to be on the floor, so the other guys are going to have to figure it out,” Pearl said. “He may get moved around based on the strengths of the other players, and where they move him, but he’s going to be out there.”

Westry signed his national letter of intent to Auburn on November 10th.

