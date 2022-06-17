Auburn basketball Player Preview Series: KD Johnson

Johnson is one of the better on-ball and off-ball defensive guards in the SEC a lot like his backcourt teammate Zep Jasper. Johnson has a true gift when it comes to taking the ball away and turning the other team over, he averaged 1.9 steals a game last year and had a combined 14 steals in the three games played in the preseason tournament, Battle for Atlantis.

But with all this said, Johnson is very talented in turning his success on defense into offensive success. Especially early in the year, Johnson was shooting the ball from three at a very good percentage, he ended up shooting 29.0% on the year but was still good from the three.

Johnson is a very good driver. He always looks like he is well out of control and doesn’t seem like he knows where he is on the court when he attacks the rim but he does. He knows how to control his 6- foot frame even over much taller defenders and get a bucket.

A lot like what I said in the Dylan Cardwell preview, Johnson’s energy and craziness on the court is something that you can't teach or coach. He provides great comradery and is one of those guys where if he is on your team, you love him and if he isn't then you hate him.