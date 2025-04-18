Auburn Basketball Loses Another Player to Portal
The Auburn Tigers have lost their second player of the day. This time, it is forward Addarin Scott. He now joins Jakhi Howard and Chad Baker-Mazara as the players on the way out of Auburn. He will have two years of eligibility left, due to the fact that played in JUCO and was a redshirt. It is another void for head coach Bruce Pearl and his staff to fill through the transfer portal. They have already made significant progress, but it is another big man they have to replace.
Scott spent a good chunk of his collegiate career in JUCO before transferring to the Plains. He was considered one of the best JUCO players in the country during his time at Navarro College. During his time there, he shot over 53.1 % from the field and led his team to Region XIV Tournament. He was there for two seasons from 2021-2023.
He has been with the Tigers for the last two seasons. While Scott was a redshirt this past season, he did play in his initial season with the Tigers. Head coach Bruce Pearl believed that he would turn in his useful player coming off the bench, per 247Sports. During his time with Tigers, he played in 15 games in his first year. However, he never got more than two of anything (points, rebounds, assists, blocks, or minutes in a game).
He will have two more years to find the success he had in JUCO, whether that is with another power conference team or with a mid-major team that is capable of winning against bigger programs. That will be integral if Scott looks to continue his basketball career anywhere at the next level.