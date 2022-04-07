Looking at Auburn basketball's odd to win the national championship next season

Only three SEC teams have better odds than Auburn to win the national championship next season.

The Auburn Tigers had a ton of success in 2022 despite being bounced from the NCAA Tournament earlier than many expected.

The second-round loss to the Miami Hurricanes forced an abrupt end to an incredible season. A season that included winning the SEC regular-season title outright and produced two probable first-round picks in the NBA draft.

Auburn has pretty decent odds entering the offseason to win the national championship next year.

According to the Bet Online sportsbook, Auburn is at 40/1 odds to win the national championship and finish the season as winners of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas is the favorite to win it all with 10/1 odds. Duke, Gonzaga, and Kentucky are tied for second listed at 11/1 odds.

Alabama is a few spots ahead of Auburn with 33/1 odds.

Here is the full listing of odds. SEC teams will be in bold.

2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Arkansas 10/1

Duke 11/1

Gonzaga 11/1

Kentucky 11/1

Houston 14/1

Kansas 14/1

North Carolina 14/1

UCLA 16/1

Arizona 18/1

Michigan 18/1

Texas 20/1

Baylor 22/1

Villanova 22/1

Alabama 33/1

Texas Tech 33/1

Auburn 40/1

Purdue 40/1

Tennessee 40/1

Creighton 50/1

Memphis 50/1

Oregon 50/1

USC 50/1

Virginia 50/1

Dayton 66/1

Indiana 66/1

Michigan State 66/1

Ohio State 66/1

Texas AM 66/1

Seton Hall 75/1

Xavier 75/1

Connecticut 80/1

Illinois 80/1

San Diego State 80/1

Wisconsin 80/1

Davidson 100/1

Florida State 100/1

Iowa 100/1

Miami FL 100/1

Notre Dame 100/1

Oklahoma 100/1

Rutgers 100/1

St. Louis 100/1

Syracuse 100/1

TCU 100/1

Florida 125/1

Louisville 125/1

Virginia Tech 125/1

Colorado 150/1

Colorado State 150/1

Iowa State 150/1

LSU 150/1

Marquette 150/1

Maryland 150/1

St Marys CA 150/1

Arizona State 200/1

Loyola Chicago 200/1

Mississippi State 200/1

Oklahoma State 200/1

Providence 200/1

St. Johns 200/1

Vanderbilt 200/1

VCU 200/1

West Virginia 200/1

BYU 250/1

St. Bonaventure 250/1

Wake Forest 250/1

Belmont 300/1

Kansas State 300/1

NC State 300/1

Utah State 300/1

Washington State 300/1

Wichita State 300/1

Boise State 500/1

Boston College 500/1

Butler 500/1

California 500/1

Cincinnati 500/1

Clemson 500/1

Georgetown 500/1

Georgia 500/1

Georgia Tech 500/1

Minnesota 500/1

Missouri 500/1

Murray State 500/1

Nebraska 500/1

Ole Miss 500/1

Oregon State 500/1

Penn State 500/1

Pittsburgh 500/1

Richmond 500/1

San Francisco 500/1

SMU 500/1

South Carolina 500/1

Stanford 500/1

Utah 500/1

Washington 500/1

Wyoming 500/1