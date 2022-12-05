Skip to main content

Auburn basketball outside of top 20 in first NET rankings

The NET rankings open with the Tigers lower than expected.
The first NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season are out, and the Auburn Tigers are ranked No. 21

The The NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings (a.k.a. NET rankings) are composed of two components: Team Value Index and the team’s NET efficiency. Per the NCAA, the Team Value Index is “the results-oriented component of the NET, ranking more highly those teams that played and beat other good teams, factoring in opponent, location of the game and winner.” The NET Efficiency, on the other hand, is the difference of points scored and allowed per 100 possession — adjusted for the strength of the opponent and the location of the game.

It's a strictly math-based system that is somewhat similar to those such as KenPom. Nobody is slighting Auburn in these rankings. This is simply what the numbers says about them.

The NET rankings have a quadrant system, a tier system for all division I teams that changes throughout the season as more games are played.

  • If a team is ranked in slots No. 1–30 at home, 1–50 in a neutral site and No. 1–75 on the road, then they are considered a Quad 1 opponent.
  • Quad 2: 31–75 home, 51–100 neutral, 76–150 away
  • Quad 3: 76–150 home, 101–200 neutral, 146–240 away
  • Quad 4: 161 or worse at home, 201 or worse in neutral, 241 or worse away

Auburn starts outside the top 20 because of their poor early-season resume. Although they are undefeated, which would give the Tigers a boost in other poll-based rankings, it doesn't really matter as much here - Auburn has yet to play a Quad 1 opponent, or a true road game.

The Tigers are 3-0 against Quad 2, 2-0 against Quad 3, and 3-0 against Quad 4.

Here's a look at how the rest of Auburn's non-conference schedule stacks up:

Vs Memphis (Atlanta) - No. 38 in NET

Vs Georgia State - No. 297 in NET

At USC - No. 146 in NET

At Washington - No. 109 in NET

At West Virginia - No. 11 in NET

Other SEC teams inside the top 50 of the NET rankings include No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 8 Alabama, No. 25 Arkansas, No. 34 Missouri, and No. 42 Kentucky.

