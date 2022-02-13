Skip to main content
A look back at Auburn basketball's win over Texas A&M

Here are some of the best photos from Auburn basketball's easy win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn basketball made it look easy on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers coasted to a 75-58 win at home in front of a fired-up Auburn crowd. 

Auburn Arena was the set of College Gameday on ESPN and was on the national stage Saturday. The focus was on Bruce Pearl and his program and the Tigers delivered with Peal being able to speak in front of a national audience then moving right into featuring gold medalist Suni Lee. 

Walker Kessler recorded a triple-double with a performance that included 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 blocks in just 24 minutes of action. 

Allen Flanigan led Auburn in scoring with 16 points on 5-11 shooting from the floor. He added four rebounds. 

Auburn dominated in virtually every category. They held Texas A&M to just 19 made shots on the day. The Aggies only shot 27 percent from the floor. 

Devan Cambridge is growing in his role as the season goes on. He record 10 points, four rebounds, two assists while adding several electric dunks that ignited the Auburn fanbase that was in attendance. 

Auburn will focus on Vanderbilt coming up this Wednesday night before hitting the road again the take on the Florida Gators on the road in Gainsville, Florida. 

But first, let's take a look at some of the best pictures taken during Saturday's action. 

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) takes the court as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers player Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) rebounds the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers guard Zep Jasper (12) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl and his players honor cancer victims during the AUTLIVE game as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) goes up for a layup over Texas A&M Aggies forward Javonte Brown (31) as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl walks the court before Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
