A look at the best pictures from Auburn basketball's win over Vanderbilt
Auburn overcame a quick start by Vanderbilt. After Vanderbilt jumped out to an 11-0 lead, the Tigers responded with a three-point shot by Jabari Smith to get on the scoreboard. That ignited an incredible night for the star freshman and future NBA draft pick. Auburn ultimately won 94-80.
Smith ended the evening with 31 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor. He also went 7-10 on three-point attempts. Smith was electric and took over the game.
His counterpart, Walker Kessler was also unstoppable. He scored 22 on the night and went 8-10 from the floor and made six of his seven free throws.
Vanderbilt had no answer for the dynamic duo Wednesday night.
Wendell Green Jr. closed in on a triple-double but fell a few stats short. He scored 12 points, had nine assists, and had seven rebounds. He also tied for the team lead in +/- with +25 in 31 minutes of action. Devan Cambridge was also +25 in his 25 minutes of play. Cambridge scored six points Wednesday night but thanks to his solid defensive play was a huge impact in overall production.
Here are some of the best pictures from Wednesday night in Auburn Arena.
Auburn will now turn its attention to the Florida Gators. They travel to Gainsville this Saturday for a rematch. The Tigers beat the Gators 85-73 on January 8th in Auburn Arena. In the first matchup, Auburn got in foul trouble early and found themselves in a tough situation with their rotation. Still, they found a way to win.