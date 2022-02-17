Skip to main content

A look at the best pictures from Auburn basketball's win over Vanderbilt

Here are some of the best pictures from Auburn's win over Vanderbilt.

Auburn overcame a quick start by Vanderbilt. After Vanderbilt jumped out to an 11-0 lead, the Tigers responded with a three-point shot by Jabari Smith to get on the scoreboard. That ignited an incredible night for the star freshman and future NBA draft pick. Auburn ultimately won 94-80. 

Smith ended the evening with 31 points on 10-16 shooting from the floor. He also went 7-10 on three-point attempts. Smith was electric and took over the game. 

His counterpart, Walker Kessler was also unstoppable. He scored 22 on the night and went 8-10 from the floor and made six of his seven free throws. 

Vanderbilt had no answer for the dynamic duo Wednesday night. 

Wendell Green Jr. closed in on a triple-double but fell a few stats short. He scored 12 points, had nine assists, and had seven rebounds. He also tied for the team lead in +/- with +25 in 31 minutes of action. Devan Cambridge was also +25 in his 25 minutes of play. Cambridge scored six points Wednesday night but thanks to his solid defensive play was a huge impact in overall production. 

Here are some of the best pictures from Wednesday night in Auburn Arena. 

Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) blocks Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie (5) takes a shot over Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a shot against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Smith led all scoring with 31 points. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) takes a jump shot at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) takes a shot against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) tracks down a loose ball as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; /Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jordan Wright (4) runs a play as Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) defends during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 42-38 at halftime.

Auburn will now turn its attention to the Florida Gators. They travel to Gainsville this Saturday for a rematch. The Tigers beat the Gators 85-73 on January 8th in Auburn Arena. In the first matchup, Auburn got in foul trouble early and found themselves in a tough situation with their rotation. Still, they found a way to win. 

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
