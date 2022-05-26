Auburn Basketball Player Preview Series: Jaylin Williams

Williams is one of the most versatile players Bruce Pearl has ever gotten to Auburn. Williams is very good on the defensive end and is long and tall enough to guard the forward and center spots but is also quick and lateral enough to guard smaller and faster guards. There is no mismatch when it comes to Williams on the defensive end.

At Williams’s height and length, he can do such much to impact the game on the offensive end as well. His three-point shot has gotten better and better at his time at Auburn and we hope to see that improve even more. He’s very refined in the post and can make moves on bigger and slower guys because of his quickness. Williams is also a very smart passer.

It's very easy to tell when you watch Williams play that his basketball IQ is extremely high. Williams can also handle the ball well for a guy his size and length, so he could relieve pressure off of the guards especially during pressing situations in the backcourt.