Auburn Basketball Re-loading for Another Run in 2025/26
For the Auburn Tigers, Saturday's loss against eventual tournament champion Florida resonated through the fanbase and athletic facilities. Yet, Father Time waits for no one. Mourn and move on.
“We weren't able to maintain control of the game, which I think if we had taken care of the basketball a little bit, not turned it over and given us easy ones, we could have been in position to win the basketball game," said Pearl after the game.
Pearl put a mature team on the court night in and night. With all-five starters being seniors last season, the 2025/26 version of the Auburn Tigers will look vastly different, even if Chad Baker-Mazara returns.
Additions
Junior college transfer Abdul Bashir is the No. 1 junior college player in the country according to 247Sports. He looks to make his share of shots. Bashir, a 6'7" swingman, can score from all over the court. Moreover, he exhibits a knack for crisp passes. Not to mention, sharpshooter Simon Walker, who will provide a perimeter focus. Meanwhile, the well-traveled Keyshawn Hall can occupy multiple spots in the frontcourt.
“He is a very difficult 1-on-1 cover and can play multiple positions, both offensively and defensively,” Pearl said earlier this month after Hall had signed. “He is just a matchup nightmare for the opponent. I thought the biggest factor in his decision was his desire to finish out his college career on top and win a championship.”
Mindset
Johni Broome, one of the best players that the program ever had, will now play in the NBA. While his loss feels insurmountable, his void opens up an opportunity for a more balanced scoring effort. At times, when Broome struggled, the offense stagnated and the Tigers endured scoring droughts at the worst possible time. Plus, occasionally, it appeared like the offense depended on Broome to completely bail them out. In the long run, compiling a more balanced approach to offense will suit the team better.
Overview
After a rough weekend, the Tigers can now look towards the future with hope. No one wanted the season to end the way it did. Yet, if you take a positive tact, Auburn can enjoy a jump start on next season and planning for the future.
This isn’t a one-time effort for the Tigers. They’re now a national basketball force with staying power.