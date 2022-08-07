Auburn basketball routs Israel All-Star Select Team 107-71

The Tigers win game two of their three-game trip to Israel.

After defeating the Israel U-20 team 119-56, Auburn routed the Israel All-Star Select team 107-71.

The final score indicates dominance, but Select kept the game very competitive throughout the first half. Despite shooting very well, Israel could not overcome their 30 turnovers. Auburn converted those turnovers into 46 points.

Defensively, the Tigers were strong yet again. Auburn's length and versatility in the front-court helped them dominate once again.

Most of what was seen out of the Tigers today was similar to what we saw out of Auburn against the U-20 team. Glass dominance, successful offense in transition, and control of the paint on both ends.

"I think we're going to have a decent inside game," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. "I don't mind sending four to the glass, because that allows the opponent to get out and run, and that creates a tempo."

The Tigers take on Israel National Team tomorrow at 12 p.m. central on SEC Network.

You can read through our live blog of Auburn's win over the Israel. All-Star Select team below.

Fourth Quarter: Auburn 107, Israel Select 71, FINAL © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports An easy three-on-none fast break ends with a Traore dunk. KD Johnson gets bumped on a shot attempt with no foul. He had some words to say to the official, who promptly gives him a technical foul. If Auburn can run Westry at point and put Traore, Broome, and Cardwell in the game, the Tigers' defense will be suffocating. After an Israeli three Traore finishes an and-one. Auburn leads 87-64 heading into the media timeout. Traore already has 20. Tigers in full control now. Jaylin Williams makes a floater. Williams plays so efficiently on offense. Israel's 2-3 zone has slowed Auburn down a bit, but the Tigers are still finding success inside. 29 turnovers for Israel. Westry with a beautiful move as the shot-clock was winding down. drives in, stops at the corner of the free throw line, spins and knocks down a jumper with a foul. Free throw good, Auburn. up 94-69 with 3:25 to go. Jaylin Williams has made three putbacks now. Donaldson shows some nice vision on a fast break pass, finding Westry for the layup. He then gets a steal and gets fouls on the break. 30 turnovers for Israel. Timeout with less than two minutes to go. Auburn up 27. Chris Moore gets his first points on a follow layup after a missed Donaldson free throw. Auburn has eclipsed 100 points. Broome gets another dunk on the break. The Tigers have been so smooth in transition. Carter Sobera has checked into the game. Sobera wets a turnaround jumper. The walk-on gets into the scoring column as Auburn leads 105-71. Donaldson makes a layup, and Israel runs the clock out. Tigers win 107-71 over the Israel Select team. Yohan Traore - 20 pts, 2 rebs, 75.0 FG% Johni Broome - 18 pts, 4 rebs, 3 blk Chance Westry - 18 pts, 7 steals K.D. Johnson - 15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals Dylan Cardwell - 5 pts, 9 rebs



Third Quarter: Auburn 79, Israel Select 58 © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports KD Johnson continues to shoot well, knocking down his third three. Per usual, Israel immediately comes back with a layup. Auburn gets three offensive rebounds before Chance Westry hits another mid-range shot. Westry leads Auburn with 13. Auburn's offense has been a little more versatile this time around. The Tigers have tried to score at all three levels, and so far they've done a decent job at doing so. Select switches to a zone to slow the pace down. Cardwell goes 1-of-2 from the line to make it 60-47 Tigers. Israel's Tony Mitchell catches a lob before catching himself under a Traore finish. Johnson with a trademark tough finish. Auburn gets a steal, and Chance Westry tried to break the rim before being fouled. Auburn completely misses a lob and Israel knocks down a three to cut it to 10. 64-54 with 5:24 to go in the third. Tigers trying hard to pull away. Green misses on yet another lob. Auburn trying too hard to throw lobs to more than one player at once. A step on the sideline makes it 23 turnovers for Israel. Really nice flex screen in the corner by Auburn to find Flanigan on the block, who throws a nice pass to Broome for a finish underneath. Auburn runs the same cut on the other side and draws a foul. Auburn crashing the offensive glass. Donaldson finishes on a tough reverse layup after Auburn missed several shots. Broome gets a block, grabs it and flushes it on the other end. Immediate turnover on the inbounds pass, and Broome gets another layup. 72-54, timeout Select. Tigers playing extremely hard. Johni Broome is playing insane defense. He also has 16 points. Auburn forces a shot-clock violation. Flanigan hangs and hits a tough layup. He looks healthy, but needs more consistency. He's had several looks at the rim and hasn't cashed in as often as he should have. He misses two free throws, and then hits a step-back three. Auburn up by 21 at the end of the third quarter. 79-58 Tigers. Second Quarter: Auburn 53, Israel Select 41 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Israel starts the second quarter off with a three. Auburn responds with a Broome layup. The Tigers have continued to pressure the ball on defense. Already 12 turnovers for Israel. Johni Broome shows off another smooth post hook and finishes to put Auburn up 28-23. Broome has six points. After Wendell Green makes a pair of free throws, the Tigers have their largest lead at seven. Zep Jasper gets Auburn's 13th turnover of the day, throws it up ahead to Green who lays it in. Timeout Israel. Auburn up 32-23. Israel breaks down the Auburn press with a lob to Tony Mitchell out of the break. Another layup cuts the Auburn lead back down to five. Another turnover for Auburn. Select ball. Flanigan misses another layup, another three. Israel responds with a three to tie the game at 32. Flanigan is 0-4 with a turnover. Auburn hasn't scored in several possessions. Another three from Select makes it a 12-0 run. 32-35. KD Johnson draws a foul and will hopefully break Israel's 13-0 run. He does. 34-36. Through these two games, Auburn has let Chance Westry run point far more often than I would have expected. He makes both free throws to tie the game at 36. Westry hounds Israel up the floor, gets a turnover and lays it in. Cardwell gets his third steal of the day and rips the rim off on the break. Auburn answers Israel's run with a 8-0 run of their own. 40-36 Tigers. Timeout Select. Cardwell gets a block and Johnson nails an open three. 11-0 run for Auburn. Another three for Johnson in transition! Israel with a layup, and then Westry with a smooth mid-range jumper. Both teams have opened up the scoring here late in the second. 48-38 Auburn. 18 turnovers for Israel. However, they are shooting 57% from the floor. Tigers up seven now after an Israeli free throw. Auburn gets a free throw of their own, and then forces a turnover on the out of bounds play. 19 turnovers to Auburn's five now. Green throws a lob to Broome to make it a 10-point advantage. Flanigan beats the buzzer with an outlet slam! Auburn leads 53-41 at the half. Very physical defense from the Tigers. Israel shooting very well nonetheless. First Quarter: Auburn 24, Israel Select 18 AP Photo/Butch Dill Yohan Traore gets the scoring started with a two-point jumper, and then finishes again on the break. Israel responds with a dunk. 4-2 Tigers early. Free throws even things up at 4. Israel with several quick rim attacks here to start. Traore nails a three on the wing. He has all seven points for the Tigers. Following a Israel miss, Traore finishes on the break. 9-4 Tigers. Allen Flanigan checks in and immediately turns the ball over. He follows it up with a missed wide-open layup. After a pair of Israel free throws, Broome shows off a really nice post hook finish to make it 11-8 Tigers. Auburn still feeling things out offensively. Israel has four of their eight points off of free throws. Auburn up 11-8 at the first media timeout. Israel gets an offensive rebound and a putback to make it 11-12. The All-Star team is much more physical than the U-20 team, challenging rebounds and shots at the rim.\ Nothing but net for Jaylin Williams on the three. 14-12 Tigers. Auburn is currently having a hard time staying in front of their their assignments. There is a dude wearing an Alabama shirt in the crowd. There is always one. Israel is doing a much better job of running sets and creating opportunities. A drive ends with a foul and a made layup. 15 all with 2:10 to go. Auburn shooting cold from three. Israel knocks down one of their won to make it 15-18 before Chance Westry comes back and knocks down one at the top. KD Johnson gets a loose ball but goes down holding his right ankle. He will check out of the game. Does not seem to be a serious injury, Chance Westry gets in the scoring column. Cardwell immediately gets a steal as the ball was being brought up the floor. He finishes on the other end to make in 24-18 Tigers. The first quarter comes to a close, and Auburn leads by six. Traore has 11 of Auburn's 24 points. This one is going to be interesting. Pregame © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Auburn's starting five: #3 Tre Donaldson (G, Fr.) #25 KD Johnson (G, Jr.) #5 Chris Moore (F, Jr.) #21 Yohan Traore (F, Fr.) #23 Babatunde Akingbola (C, Sr.)

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch