Auburn Basketball Throttles Jackson State, Score Most Points Since 2017
AUBURN, Ala.- The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers (4-1) defeated the Jackson State Tigers (0-4), 112-66, in Neville Arena on Wednesday evening. The Tigers reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season, scoring the most points since 2017.
Most impressively, Auburn was able to reach the 100-point mark without its leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, who was sidelined with a foot injury.
Auburn initially struggled with the zone defense that Jackson State was running, but adjusted quickly to be able to exploit the zone.
14 of the 18 players on Auburn's roster saw the floor in the win with a pair of freshmen shining on the offensive end in particular.
Forward Filip Jović reached a career high of 18 points and shot 8-for-10 from the field off the bench, while Simon Walker hit five 3-pointers on five attempts, in just seven minutes on the floor in the second half, to finish with 15 points.
KeShawn Murphy also stepped up to the plate, finishing with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Murphy was dominant in the fast-break game for the Tigers and on the defensive end.
Defensively, Sebastian Williams-Adams dominated with a game-high four steals.
This bounce-back win was very much needed for Auburn, especially after Sunday's one-point loss to No. 1 Houston, and as the Tigers face a tough stretch of non-conference opponents. Auburn will play the Oregon Ducks next (Nov. 24) and the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 25) on back-to-back days for the Players Era Championship before a third game on either Nov. 26 or Nov. 27.
After, Auburn hosts NC State the following week on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The stretch does not get any easier from there.
Auburn then travels to Arizona to take on the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats. After the road trip to Arizona, the Tigers will then host Chattanooga before facing top-ranked Purdue in the Indy Classic just before league play starts for the Tigers.
Although the schedule does not get easier for Auburn, this win gives the Tigers a much-needed confidence booster down the stretch of non-conference play.