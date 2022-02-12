Skip to main content
Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 75-58 win vs Texas A&M

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 75-58 win vs Texas A&M

The Auburn Tigers picked up a gritty win over the Texas A&M Aggies at home.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Auburn Tigers picked up a gritty win over the Texas A&M Aggies at home.

Auburn rebounded very well following their loss at Arkansas.

The Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (15-10, 4-7 SEC) 75-58 in what was a relatively sloppy game. While offense was hard to come by for Bruce Pearl & Co. Auburn's defense clamped down throughout the entire contest.

Auburn has four players score in double figures, highlighted by Walker Kessler's triple-double. Auburn's frontcourt has been phenomenal all season, and Kessler has been a huge part of the Tigers' run this year.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's win over the Aggies.

Auburn's shooting slump continues

The Tigers have gone cold from the field over the past several games, and today was no exception. Auburn shot 39.7% from the floor, (27-of-68) and 3-of-25 from three (12.0%). If Auburn is going to close out the season strong, shot selection will be an emphasis.

Walker Kessler might be the best player in college basketball

In the 115 seasons of Auburn basketball, there has only been one triple-double recorded. This season, Walker Kessler has two, and he picked up another against the Aggies. Kessler scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and blocked 12 shots en route to becoming only the fifth player in SEC history to record multiple triple-doubles.

The three-point shot was not there for either team

As mentioned previously, Auburn shot 3-of-25 from three. A&M did not do much better. The Aggies shot 3-of-22 (13.6%) from downtown. If Auburn is going to make noise in both the SEC and NCAA Tournament, they have to start making some threes.

A&M reverted back to 2020-21 form

Texas A&M was offensively inept during the 2020-21 season, averaging only 64.3 points per contest. A&M is doing significantly better as a whole this season, but could not knock down an open shot to save their lives against Auburn. Praise Auburn's defense for having a very solid day, but there were several looks that A&M probably wishes they had back.

Allen Flanigan quietly had himself a day

Flanigan had 16 points, 4 rebounds, and a pair of assists. Allen's play as of late has been criticized by the fanbase, having been relatively inefficient since his return from injury. The Tigers desperately need more out of Flanigan and the small forward position as a whole before the NCAA Tournament.

