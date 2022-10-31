Skip to main content

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith struggles, Chuma Okeke gets more involved

How are the former Tigers playing in the NBA?

On Sunday October 30th three of the five former Tigers in the NBA played. 

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets took on the Phoenix Suns, Chuma Okeke and the Magic played the Mavericks, and Isaac Okoro and the Cavaliers took on the Knicks. 

Some of these guys have had rough starts to the season and that trend continued on Sunday. 

Let's see how these three former Auburn starts played in their NBA games on Sunday. 

Jabari Smith

Oct 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Smith's start to his NBA career has been a rocky one. He has had a couple of good games and a couple of bad games. The one thing that has been consistent is his lack of efficiency from the field. Smith has played seven games in his career so far and is shooting 33.3% from the field. In his game on Sunday against the Suns, Smith had eight points, seven rebounds, and a block. His issue in this game was that he shot 25% from the field. Smith will need to start making his shots, but we all know he is capable of doing this. He is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists through seven games. Hopefully, some great games are ahead for Smith, and these numbers will skyrocket in the coming weeks. 

Chuma Okeke

Jan 30, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of Chuma Okeke's best games of the season thus far. He was 2-5 from the field for five points. He had eight rebounds and three assists to go with his five points. Okeke played 25 minutes in this game which is eight minutes more than his season average. Perhaps things are brightening up for Okeke in Orlando. 

Isaac Okoro

Oct 14, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) makes a layup against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Okoro has been riding the struggle bus so far this season, and that continued Sunday against the New York Knicks. He played 22 minutes, scoring just two points. He also had four rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal. Okoro is known for playing great defense and has done that this season but has done nothing on offense. Many hoped Okoro would take a big step this season, but that has not happened to this point. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn in the NBA: Jabari Smith struggles, Chuma Okeke gets more involved

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Twitter reacts to Bryan Harsin being fired

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Offensive line target Gernorris Wilson de-commits from Auburn

By Jack Singley
Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen speaks about MSU's 2021 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 2, 2021. Msu Parade And Ceremony18
News

What does the John Cohen hire mean for Auburn Athletics?

By Lindsay Crosby
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Mississippi State?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Report: Lane Kiffin is Auburn’s first target to be head coach

By Lance Dawe
Sep 11, 2021; Memphis, TN, USA; Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders walks up and down the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Henry Taylor-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ten coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan Harsin during the game between Auburn and San Jose State at Jordan Hare Stadium. Austin Perryman/AU Athletics
Football

Bryan Harsin has been fired by the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe