Skip to main content

How did the former Auburn Tigers play in their second NBA game of the season?

Jabari Smith struggles while Walker Kessler continues to shine in the NBA.

Auburn had four of their five players in the NBA play on October 21st. 

Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith, Chuma Okeke, and JT Thor all played their second game of the season. Some of these guys played well, some didn't have great games, and one didn't play a single minute. 

Let's see how these former Tiger players looked in their second game of the NBA season. 

Walker Kessler

Oct 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot attempt of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Kessler and their Utah Jazz picked up their second win of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126. Kessler played 18 minutes, scoring six points to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and four blocks. In his first two pro games, Kessler has been tasked to guard two great players in, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert, and has held his own in both contests. Kessler has been efficient from the floor and quickly transitioned to the pro level. He has proven why he won Defensive Player of the Year a season ago for Auburn. Kessler and the Jazz will look to stay unbeaten as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. 

Jabari Smith

Oct 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Smith's second game was a shaky one as he scored ten points on 3-14 shooting. He also had one rebound, one assist, and three blocks. It's as simple as this Smith needs to start knocking down his jump shots. He has played great defense in his first two games; the only issue has been his shooting. We all know Smith is capable of making his shots; he just needs to settle down and keep shooting. It will come eventually. Smith and the Rockets will try to pick up their first win of the season on Saturday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chuma Okeke

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) shoots in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Okeke's role with the Orlando Magic has seemingly become nonexistent. He only played 14 minutes, scoring three points. Okeke also had one rebound to go along with his measly three points. The former first-rounder will try to carve a more significant role with the Magic as the season progresses. 

Thor also had a game but didn't play a single minute. It seems like playing time will be hard to come by this season for Thor.

If you want to see how the former Auburn Tigers played in their first game of the season, click here

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did the former Auburn Tigers play in their second NBA game of the season?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Bye Week viewing guide for an Auburn fan

By Jack Singley
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Three young Auburn pass catchers to keep an eye on

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Six Adjustments to Six Wins: How Auburn can make a bowl game

By Jack Singley
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Eight of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Joseph Gonzalez (45) and Nate LaRue walk from the bullpen to the dugout prior to Auburn's fall exhibition against Louisiana Tech
Baseball

Auburn baseball releases 2023 non-conference schedule

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) gets past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did former Auburn players fare on NBA opening night?

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'If we lost the locker room, then the game would have been a blowout quickly'

By Zac Blackerby