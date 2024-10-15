Auburn's Johni Broome Ready to Up His Game, Conquer Tough Schedule
The biggest break the Auburn Tigers got during the offseason was getting forward Johni Broome back for another season.
The 6-foot-10 forward led the Tigers in scoring with 16.5 points per game and with 8.5 rebounds per game respectively.
Broome had the opportunity to go pro but ultimately decided it was in his best interest to stay in school for another year. Broome’s decision to stay in college was driven by upping his performance from beyond the arc as well as on defense.
“My 3-point shot,” Broome said on what led to his decision to return. “Shooting a better percentage. My free-throw percentage and showing my athleticism a little bit more, getting more athletic on the defensive side.”
The bitter end to last season has not slipped Broome’s mind. Following the SEC tournament championship, Auburn was knocked out in the first round of March Madness in a tight 78-76 loss to Yale.
The Tigers are using their early NCAA Tournament exit as motivation for this season.
“We’re still hungry,” Broome said. “We’re not satisfied with what we did last year. It’s a new year so we’re still coming.”
The Tigers will be playing what could be the toughest schedule in the history of the program. They have top non-conference opponents such as Duke and Purdue on the slate as well in-conference competition such as Alabama and Kentucky.
Broome knows how challenging it will be but thinks his team is up for it.
“The strength of schedule does play a factor because you can’t have off nights,” Broome said. “Every night you come in and play someone really good who’s trying to beat us. We know that we’re ready for it.”
Broome has had a successful career as an individual player, but his top priority is a team-oriented task.
“I kind of proved a lot individually throughout my career, but my main goal is a team goal which is to win a national championship,” Broome said. “To make it as far as I can in March Madness. When the team shines, everyone shines individually.”