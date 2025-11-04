Auburn Needs Overtime to Outlast Bethune-Cookman 95-90
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn began the Steven Pearl era with a KO Monday at Neville Arena, as in Kevin Overton.
The Texas Tech transfer made two steals in the final minute of regulation and another in overtime to help Auburn defeat Bethune-Cookman 95-90 in OT in Tipoff on the Plains, giving Pearl his first win as head coach.
“I’m proud of how we responded late. Our guys stayed locked in and focused. In overtime, our guys did a great job of making plays. We made free throws when it counted,” said Pearl, whose team presented him the game ball in the locker room. “It’s good to learn from these games with a win as opposed to a loss, but we’ve got a long way to go.
“I’m thrilled we found a way to get the win, but my mind is immediately going to all the film I’m going to be watching tonight and trying to find ways to get better.”
Fellow newcomer Keyshawn Hall led Auburn with 28 points, including 16 of 18 free throws. KeShawn Murphy added 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes. Overton scored 13 points and made a game-high four steals.
“We were prepared for the moment, nobody folded,” Murphy said. “Hats off to Coach Pearl, many more wins to come, many more things to learn.”
After freshman Sebastian Williams-Adam tied the score at 75-75 with 1:21 to play, Overton made two steals and scored four points on a turnaround jumper and a pair of free throws to put Auburn up four with 13 seconds to go.
“The four steals were him going out and making plays,” Pearl said. “I’m proud of KO. He had a lot of step-up late.”
Bethune-Cookman’s Arterio Morris made it a one-point game with five seconds remaining, then after hit a pair of Auburn free throws, the Tigers fouled Morris as he attempted a desperation 3-pointer from near halfcourt.
The former McDonald’s All-American, who had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, made all three free throws to send the game to overtime.
Bethune-Cookman scored the first points of OT on a putback, but Hall answered for Auburn with a 3-point play.
Hall gave Auburn the lead for good with a pair of free throws, then Overton made another steal and scored in transition, and the Tigers led by at least two points the rest of the way.
“Good players make good plays,” Murphy said of Overton’s defensive wizardry. “KO wanted to step up and make good plays for the team when it was necessary for the win.”
Hall scored half of Auburn’s 14 overtime points, going 5-for-5 from the free-throw line after making 9 of 10 from the line in the second half.
In his collegiate debut, Wiliams-Adams scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
“Our team was battled tested, trusting each other,” Williams-Adams said. “Credit to Bethune-Cookman. They gave us the adversity we needed at this point of the season.”
Pettiford led Auburn with five assists, adding 11 points. Elyjah Freeman added nine points and eight rebounds.
Leading by one point at the half, Freeman capped an 8-0 run with a Eurostep slam to give Auburn a six-point lead with 11:37 to play, drawing the loudest cheers to that point.
The Wildcats responded as the lead changed hands 10 times down the stretch, making 6 of 8 3-pointers in the second half while amassing 44 points in the paint on the night.
Pettiford and Williams-Adams each scored eight points in the first half to help Auburn take a 38-37 halftime lead.
Pettiford hit the season’s first 3-pointer to give Auburn an early lead. Williams-Adams’ catch-and-shoot 3 gave Auburn its biggest lead of the half, 28-23, with 5:37 to play.
Bethune-Cookman answered with a late 5-0 run before Pettiford gave the Tigers their one-point advantage in the final minute of the half.
“A ton of credit to Bethune-Cookman,” Pearl said. “Their coaches did a phenomenal job. They had us off balance early. The zone gets you stagnant and standing.”
Auburn could’ve enjoyed a larger cushion if not for nine missed free throws on 16 attempts in the first half, a miscue the Tigers corrected in the second half and overtime by going 20 of 22 from the line.
The Tigers (1-0) remain at Neville Arena Thursday at 7 p.m. CT, hosting Merrimack on SEC Network+ and the Auburn Sports Network.
via Jeff Shearer, AuburnTigers.com