Auburn Tigers, SEC Releases Home and Away Conference Opponents for 2026-27 Season

The Tigers will face Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss both at home and on the road, while Auburn’s home slate also includes Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Auburn’s road schedule consists of games at Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Dates, times and TV assignments for the 18-game conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Auburn finished 14-4 inside Neville Arena last season. The Tigers are 126-17 at home since the start of the 2017-18 season.

Highlighted by the return of veteran guards Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton who have combined to play in 185 games and have each scored over 1,000 career points, the Tigers return seven players from last year’s team and have added eight new players in a highly touted signing class.

Auburn is also looking to ride the high from what occurred at the end of last season. The Tigers ran the table to win the NIT Tournament, rattling off five wins to get some postseason silverware.

Especially with how last year's regular season has gone, the program has been under scrutiny since Bruce Pearl left the program at the beginning of last season. That will look to change.

Head coach Steven Pearl's group will look to bounce back in conference play next season. The Tigers finished with an SEC record of 7-11, which led to the collapse of missing the NCAA Tournament in the 2025-26 season.

Some of those conference losses ended up brutally hurting Pearl's resume in his first season. Losses to Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss down the stretch would brutally hurt the program's NET ranking. Eventually, that would lead to the team's demise on the Plains.

Despite winning their first game in the SEC Tournament, Auburn fell to Tennessee in the second round and was one of the first teams out of the NCAA Tournamnent.

Fortunately, Pearl is also adding some key transfer from the transfer portal to help him out.

The program added Troy forward Thomas Dowd, guard George Kimble III and center Owen Freeman to aid the efforts. Auburn didn't need to overhaul the roster, especially with its key pieces,

Auburn 2026-27 Conference Opponents:

Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss

Home:

Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Away:

Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

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