Auburn Tigers vs. Furman Injury Report
The Auburn Tigers will head up to Greenville, S.C., for an exhibition against Furman on Sunday.
This will give both teams a chance to face off against an opponent before the regular season starts to work out some kinks before results and stats matter.
The Tigers will almost have their complete roster available for the game with the exception of guard Miles Kelly, who has been out with an illness.
“We’ll go over there healthy with one exception,” Bruce Pearl said. “Miles Kelly has not practiced in a week and a half due to some illness. He’s not injured but he has some illness and it’s the kind of illness that takes some time to recover from. I’m hopeful that we get Miles back next week. Miles has had a great preseason and will be an important part of our team.”
Kelly, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound native of Stone Mountain, Ga., started in all but six games for Georgia Tech during the previous two seasons. Throughout his college career, Kelly has averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Starting every game for the Yellow Jackets last season, Kelly led the team in scoring with 13.9 points per game and also averaged 5.5 rebounds. He shot 36.9% from the field, 73.3% from the free-throw line and 32.1% from 3-point range.
According to 247Sports, Kelly was a four-star transfer portal addition for the Tigers. As a recruit, he was the No. 125 player nationally and the No. 33 shooting guard in the class of 2021.
Kelly originally had an offer from Auburn coming out of high school, but ultimately decided to stay closer to home for the first part of his college career.
The Tigers will hope to have Kelly back before officially opening the season against Vermont at home on Nov. 6.