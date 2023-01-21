Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s win vs. South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers traveled East to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia Saturday afternoon. Auburn put on a clinic, appearing to be the better team for all 40 minutes. The Tigers cool efficiency and team first basketball seemed to drain South Carolina of the will to play. It was a Wendell Green masterclass as he recorded 12 assists and 16 points. Things are really going well for Auburn right now. Here are a few takeaways from tonight’s game.

Auburn’s starting five look great out there

At the beginning of the season, both Coach Bruce Pearl and outside commentators felt there wasn’t much separation between Auburn’s starting 5 and the next 5 after them. The team was deep, but had no rhythm and struggled with identity. It looked like mass confusion out there, as if no one knew their role or who was in charge. This is not the case anymore. Auburn’s five starters Wendell Green, Johni Broome, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Zep Jasper look fantastic out there right now. They are confident. They are composed. They are efficient. The team has gelled. They know who they are, and Auburn isn’t confused about what their best lineup is anymore.

Auburn is on a 5 game winning streak

Look, these teams Auburn is playing aren’t great. Some are worse than others, but they are embarrassing teams out there. The last two road wins have been massacres. They have looked like a professional team scrimmaging against the junior varsity. Some of the games on this five game winning streak have been against struggling teams, but Arkansas was highly ranked, and others have had some success. Basketball is a confidence and momentum sport, and the Tigers have all of it right now. Auburn will be favored in their next three games. Playing at Tennessee will be a tough one, but what if Auburn pulls the upset? Auburn is on a winning streak. Recruiting is going well. It’s a great time to be an Auburn Tiger.

Wendell Green and Johni Broome are a dynamic duo

Green and Broome are putting on absolute clinics out there. Green looks like a better floor general than he’s ever been. Auburn is making great passes and decisions, and it has been a while since the offense looked this fluid. Broome was 12-17 with 27 points tonight. He and Green look like men among boys. They appear to be the leaders of this team, and their connection has looked like a mind meld lately. They know exactly what each is doing and where the other will be. If they keep playing this well, Auburn could be a top ten team in the country.

Finally, here are some twitter reactions and highlights from tonight’s game