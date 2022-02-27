Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 67-62 loss to No. 17 Tennessee

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's close road loss to the Vols.

Auburn has suffered yet another close road loss, this time in Knoxville against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers kept the game close up until the final few minutes before poor decision making and the inability to shoot from deep caught up to Auburn.

On a positive note, Auburn (25-4, 13-3 SEC) is still in the drivers seat in the SEC. They ned to win their final two games (at Mississippi State, vs South Carolina) to clinch the regular season title.

If Bruce Pearl & Co. and turn things around here to end the regular season, I'm sure fans will feel much more confident heading into March.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn vs Tennessee.