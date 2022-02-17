Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 94-80 win over Vanderbilt

The Auburn Tigers rebounded from a nasty first half to pick up a 14 point win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Auburn answered the bell.

The Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) have not been shooting well as of late, especially from beyond the arc. Against one of the better defenses in the SEC, Auburn responded well tonight by dropping 94 points on the Commodores.

It was the star-studded front court that stole the show for Auburn once again, with Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith combining for 53 points on the game.

The backcourt struggled a little bit, but point guard Wendell Green Jr. finished with a near triple-double, scoring 12 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing 9 assists.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's close win over the Commodores.