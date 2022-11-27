Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory

Auburn women's basketball was put to the test over its thanksgiving slate. After starting their season with four consecutive home games, the Tigers took to the sin city to do battle on the hardwood in the Las Vegas invitational; after suffering a shootout defeat in their first contest with No. 5 Indiana, the orange and blue sought redemption in their clash with Colorado State on Saturday evening.

Much like the group's Friday night contest, redshirt senior Honesty-Scott Grayson came out of the gates on nothing short of a warpath.

After dropping 22 points fewer than 24 hours prior to tipoff, the Tigers' standout guard wasted no time challenging the Colorado State defense, posting 13 points in the first 20 minutes alone and reminding the world of her ability to shoot from range.

Scott-Grayson was not forced to handle the green and gold on her lonesome; continuing the Tigers' identity to this point in 2022, junior Aicha Coulibaly was her usual self in the clash, forcing her way to the rim and making her presence known on the glass.

The dynamic duo continued their strand of exceptional play in the contest's final 20 minutes, opening up the Auburn offensive attack, providing the likes of Sydney Shaw and Sania Wells to join the scoring brigade.

Coulibaly and Scott-Grayson combined for 35 of Auburn's 73 points on the evening; Wells and Shaw combined for three buckets from beyond the arc.

Midway through the fourth quarter of play, freshman Kharyssa Richardson suffered what appeared to be a serious injury after competing for a rebound, delaying the contest more than 30 minutes; according to the Auburn radio broadcast, Richardson was alert and received medical attention immediately. The Auburn Daily will continue to monitor Richardson's status and provide updates as they become available.

Coach J's squad will be back in action to tip off a six-game home stand on Wed. Nov. 26 when the Trojans of Arkansas-Little Rock come to Neville Arena in a potential redemption-matchup for the Tigers. The conclusion of the two-year home-and-home is set to tipoff at 12:00 p.m. CT on SECN+ and the Auburn Radio Network.