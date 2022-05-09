WATCH: Charles Barkley breaks down his plan to stop fans from speaking poorly to athletes

Auburn great Charles Barkley was on "NBA on TNT" where the panel was discussing the uptick in fans talking inappropriately to athletes and their families.

With fans wanting to talk smack and say inappropriate words to players on the court more and more, Barkley has an idea on how to stop this trend and he broke it down on the show.

The conversation came as a response to Chris Paul getting upset that a fan allegedly got physical with his mother. Paul said to the fan, "I'll see you later," during an NBA playoff game earlier this week.

Paul shared his frustration by asking the question. "Want to fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put their hands on our families?"

Barkley, the former Auburn legend, shared his plan to fix this.

Just give me 5 minutes on the center court with him & say, ‘You ain’t gonna press no charges, nobody gonna be sued civilly, say what you just said to me right to my face, right here for these 5 minutes

You can watch Barkley's full comments made on "NBA on TNT" here:



This will never happen but it seems like many of the players agree that something has to be done as this becomes more common during NBA contests.

