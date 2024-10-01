Charles Barkley Thinks Rise of Auburn Basketball ‘Is a Blessing and a Curse’
There are not many figures in the game of basketball more recognizable than former Auburn Tigers star Charles Barkley.
As one of the game’s all-time greats and the best player in the history of Auburn basketball, Barkley loves to stay connected to his alma mater.
Barkley is happy to see the success Auburn has had on the courts but understands the challenges that come with it.
“Well, the expectations, last year was good and bad,” Barkley said when speaking to reporters before the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic Monday morning. “Winning the (SEC) Tournament was tremendous, but losing in the first round, that sucked. You know, we're at a place now where we have expectations. I think Bruce (Pearl) understands that.
“I actually think that's a great thing. Well, it's a blessing and a curse. Like, now people complain when we make March Madness and don't advance. It's a tough situation to be in. But Bruce (Pearl) has raised the level of the program so much. Like I say, it's a double-edged sword.”
Barkley compared the status of the program now to when he played for Auburn and highlighted the noticeable improvements.
“Hey, I never thought — and you guys, too, if you're being honest, y'all probably thought we'd never get to the point where Auburn made the tournament and lost and it would be, like, a disappointing season,” Barkley said. "That's where we're at now. That's all to Bruce (Pearl) and his coaching staff, who have done a fabulous job.
“So, now, we expect it. Now, you can tell what people are thinking. Now we're getting invited to all these great tournaments. I mean, think about it: Auburn never got invited to Hawaii.”
The love Barkley has for Auburn is not limited to men’s basketball. Auburn’s women’s basketball program has been on the receiving end of Barkley’s generosity as well recently. Barkley made a $1 million donation to the program.
“I wanted to take care of the women when it comes to the NIL and stuff like that, so I'm giving a million dollars to the women,” Barkley said. “I love Johnnie (Harris) so much, I said I should give another million just specifically for women's basketball.”
Barkley loves to see his alma mater be competitive in all sports, not just men's basketball where he is a legend at Auburn and the NBA.