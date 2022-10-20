Skip to main content

Could Auburn Basketball have a Top 5 Recruiting Class in 2024?

Bruce Pearl is set to visit 4-star shooting guard Cam Scott.

Cam Scott is currently the 14th ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to On3, and Bruce Pearl has him using one of his four official visits to come to the plains. Pearl will also be taking a visit to see Scott this week. The shooting guard is 6’5 and currently plays at Lexington High School in South Carolina.

Below is a warmup dunk that shows Cam’s length and athleticism.

Bruce has a number of other high profile members of the 2024 class officially visiting the Tigers. Can Auburn bring in a top 5 class this year? It’s early, but some believe they can. Here are tweets from a few believers, as well as a list of some of those prospects that include 5 star Jayden Williams, 5 star Airious Bailey, 4 star Peyton Marshall, and 5 star Tahaad Pettiford.

Notice three of those four prospects are from the Georgia area. Geography can be very important to recruiting and Pearl has often said the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia are huge keys to Auburn's recruiting success. Pearl has recruited the state well lately. Jabari Smith, Georgia native, had a solid professional debut last night in Atlanta after nearly being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Needless to say, Auburn has recruited very well lately, and there’s no reason recruiting shouldn’t continue getting stronger. Auburn’s basketball reputation has transformed and took a major leap last year with the teams long stint at No. 1 in the rankings. 

Recruits know Jabari Smith. Nearly every recruit considering the Tigers has been mentioning it. Pearl has shown that he can make players look great and significantly increase their draft stock. His charisma and coaching style are fun and contagious. Coach Pearl is a big recruiting draw by himself, but Auburn’s success, culture, and commitment to improve facilities are landing them right in the thick of it with 5 stars in the coming years.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

Could Auburn Basketball have a Top 5 Recruiting Class in 2024?

By Jeremy Robuck
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Where does Auburn statistically rank among the rest of the SEC?

By Cooper Posey
Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Walker Kessler scores first career NBA points

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career

By Andrew Stefaniak
Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
Football

Chandler Wooten signs with the Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Stefaniak
first base club sightline
Baseball

First look at proposed upgrades to Auburn's Plainsman Park

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll

By Lance Dawe
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch Jabari Smith's NBA debut

By Andrew Stefaniak