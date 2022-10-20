Could Auburn Basketball have a Top 5 Recruiting Class in 2024?

Cam Scott is currently the 14th ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to On3, and Bruce Pearl has him using one of his four official visits to come to the plains. Pearl will also be taking a visit to see Scott this week. The shooting guard is 6’5 and currently plays at Lexington High School in South Carolina.

Below is a warmup dunk that shows Cam’s length and athleticism.

Bruce has a number of other high profile members of the 2024 class officially visiting the Tigers. Can Auburn bring in a top 5 class this year? It’s early, but some believe they can. Here are tweets from a few believers, as well as a list of some of those prospects that include 5 star Jayden Williams, 5 star Airious Bailey, 4 star Peyton Marshall, and 5 star Tahaad Pettiford.

Notice three of those four prospects are from the Georgia area. Geography can be very important to recruiting and Pearl has often said the Atlanta area and the state of Georgia are huge keys to Auburn's recruiting success. Pearl has recruited the state well lately. Jabari Smith, Georgia native, had a solid professional debut last night in Atlanta after nearly being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Needless to say, Auburn has recruited very well lately, and there’s no reason recruiting shouldn’t continue getting stronger. Auburn’s basketball reputation has transformed and took a major leap last year with the teams long stint at No. 1 in the rankings.

Recruits know Jabari Smith. Nearly every recruit considering the Tigers has been mentioning it. Pearl has shown that he can make players look great and significantly increase their draft stock. His charisma and coaching style are fun and contagious. Coach Pearl is a big recruiting draw by himself, but Auburn’s success, culture, and commitment to improve facilities are landing them right in the thick of it with 5 stars in the coming years.

