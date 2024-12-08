Everything You Need To Know About the Auburn Game Against Richmond
The No. 2 Auburn Tigers take on the Richmond Spiders at Neville Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Auburn fell 84-78 to No. 9 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night, its first loss of the season. Richmond (4-4) beat Ball State 73-60 in its last contest.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl highlighted how the Tigers are taking on Richmond, who has had extensive preparation time, on a quick turnaround.
“We’ve got a short turnaround getting ready for Richmond,” Pearl said. “They’ve had 11 days and we’ve got basically two days to get ready for them.”
On that note, here’s everything you need to know for the game.
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Richmond Spiders
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network, John Schriffen and Richard Hendrix will have the call. Tip-off is set for 11:00 a.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Richmond Spiders
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Richmond Spiders
Auburn leads the all-time series against Richmond 3-1. This will be Richmond’s second-ever trip to the Plains in program history.
Auburn-Richmond Series
W, 86-63 on 12/1/76 in Auburn, Ala.
W, 84-72 on 12/12/78 in Richmond, Va.
L, 71-72 on 3/15/84 (NCAA Tournament) in Charlotte, N.C.
W, 79-65 on 11/26/19 (Legends Classic) in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Key Players to Watch
Auburn’s front-court trio of Johni Broome, Dylan Cardwell and Chaney Johnson are all shooting in the high 50 percent range or higher. Johnson is shooting 59.6% (34-57), Cardwell 77.3% (17-22) and Broome 57.1% (68-119).
Richmond guard DeLonnie Hunt leads the team in scoring with 20 points per game. Additionally, Hunt averages 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game and is shooting 50.5% from the field this season.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Richmond according to FanDuel. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Wednesday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-27.5)
Moneylines: Auburn (-20,000), Richmond (+3500)
O/U: 143.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER