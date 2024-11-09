Everything You Need to Know for Auburn Tigers vs Houston Basketball
The No. 11 Auburn Tigers will look to pick up a statement win early in the 2024-25 season by beating the No. 4 Houston Cougars at Toyota Center on Saturday evening.
Auburn picked up a 94-43 win over Vermont to officially open the season on Wedndesday night. Houston won its season opener against Jackson State 97-40 on Monday night.
The Tigers will have another chance to beat the team that eliminated them in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023. However, head coach Bruce Pearl knows this will not be easy.
“These teams have played the same way for a long time,” Pearl said. “They're hard, physical, great rebounding team, great defensive team. They win every 50-50 ball. They play the right way. They play as a team. There's a culture there, for sure.”
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Toyota Center
The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPNU. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. Rich Hollenburg and Fran Fraschilla will have the call.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Houston Cougars
Houston holds a 7-1 lead all-time in the series. The 2023 matchup in the second round of the NCAA Tournament was the most recent meeting. Auburn’s only win in the series was a 71-69 victory in the 1962 Sugar Bowl Tournament in New Orleans, La.
Betting Odds
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Friday morning.
Spread: Houston (-1.5)
Moneylines: Houston (-142), Auburn (+120)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER