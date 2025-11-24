Everything You Need to Know for Auburn Basketball's Bout with Oregon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers (4-1) are set to take on the Oregon Ducks (4-0) in their first game of the 2025 Player Era Festival in Las Vegas on Monday evening. Auburn Tigers on SI has you covered on how to watch, a small preview, and betting odds for the Tigers' matchup against the Ducks.
Auburn is entering the matchup as -3.5 favorites, according to ESPN’s Betsportsbook, with the over/under set at 152.5. ESPN’s matchup predictor also gives the Tigers a 75.3% chance of coming out on top.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CST and will be televised on truTV.
The Players Era tournament is similar to last season’s Maui Invitational tournament for Auburn.
“Each group will be ranked first through fourth. After head-to-head results, seeding will be determined by total point differential in group play (capped at 20 points per game), followed by total points scored and then fewest points allowed. The top seed in each division will compete in the championship game, while the remaining teams will be slotted into the third, fifth, and seventh place matchups based on their final standings.”
Auburn will also play the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday evening. Those are the only two games scheduled thus far for Auburn in the Players Era Festival, until Auburn completes those two matchups.
Leading scorer Keyshawn Hall injured his lower leg when Auburn took on the Houston Cougars. He missed Auburn’s last game against Jackson State and will be a game-time decision for Monday evening’s clash with Oregon.
Oregon averages 74.3 points per game while Auburn averages 93.4. Auburn has a slight edge in rebounds per game, averaging 42.6, while Oregon averages 41.3. Oregon has wins against Oregon State, South Dakota State, Rice, and Hawaii, with no losses to report.
“Big lineup,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said of an undefeated Oregon, whose roster includes the 6-foot-10 Kwame Evans Jr. and the 6-foot-9 Sean Stewart. “They ultimately end up winning because they get offensive rebounds. Similar to our theme to Houston, we’re going to have to do a great job of physically boxing out because if you allow this team to get second-chance points, they can obviously make you pay."
Auburn is coming in with wins over Bethune-Cookman, Merrimack, Wofford, and Jackson State, with the lone loss coming to then top-ranked Houston Cougars.
They could be without their leading scorer for the matchup and will have to rely on other playmakers to get the job done. Auburn needs this win if it wants to build some momentum before going into its stretch of non-conference ranked teams.