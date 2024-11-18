Everything You Need to Know for Auburn's Matchup with North Alabama
The No. 4 Auburn Tigers (3-0) will look to build on that success against the North Alabama Lions at home tonight. The Lions are 3-1 on the season, they fell 97-96 to the Samford Bulldogs in overtime in their last outing.
Auburn is coming off a 79-56 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Neville Arena on Wednesday night, staying undefeated on the year.
As usual, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is not taking the opponent lightly.
“So they get after you defensively, and they don't turn the ball over,” Pearl said. They take really good care of the basketball, good ball screen stuff, and because they get good, quick guards that can really handle it, it's hard to get to speed them up faster than we'd like to, we'd like to try to play a little faster, but the stuff they run and the personnel allows them to control tempo.”
How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the North Alabama Lions at Neville Arena:
The television broadcast for the game can be found on SEC Network. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.
How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the North Alabama Lions:
The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.
Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.
Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the North Alabama Lions:
Auburn has a 5-0 record against North Alabama on the hardwood.
Betting Odds:
Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to BetMGM. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Monday morning.
Spread: Auburn (-29.5)
Moneylines: Off the board
O/U: 150.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
