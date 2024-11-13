Everything You Need to Know for Auburn Tigers Basketball vs Kent State

Auburn Daily

Daniel Locke

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers earned a 74-69 win over the Houston Cougars at the Toyota Center on Saturday night, making a statement early in the season.

Auburn will look to build on that success against the Kent State Golden Flashes at home inside Neville Arena on Wednesday night. Kent State is 2-0 to start the season, most recently earning a 98-53 win over Miami (OH.)-Hamilton.

As usual, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is not taking the opponent lightly.

“Really tough, they’re old and they’re experienced,” Pearl said on Kent State. “They’re deep, quick and they’re very well coached. For us, it’s going to be ‘can we play with that same energy?’”

How to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neville Arena

The television broadcast for the game can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT. 

How to listen to the Auburn Tigers take on the Kent State Golden Flashes

The Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on 94.3 FM, on affiliate stations throughout the Southeast, or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Tigers app or on AuburnTigers.com.

Andy Burcham, Randall Dickey and Brad Law will have the radio call.

Series history between the Auburn Tigers and the Kent State Golden Flashes:

The two programs have never met on the hardwood.

Betting Odds

Auburn is favored to pick up the win over Auburn according to FanDuel. Here is the spread, money lines and over/under as of Tuesday evening.

Spread: Auburn (-20.5)

Moneylines: Auburn (-4,500), Kent State (+1,600)

O/U: 147.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

